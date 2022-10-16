Psychic Matt Fraser Admits Being ‘Freaked Out’ Over Cold Case Murder Reading [Exclusive]

Even psychics get surprised during readings and psychic medium Matt Fraser recently admitted he was a little stunned during an online reading. The reality TV star, who continues to do personal readings, recently encountered an individual whose brother had been missing for 17 years. It turns out, his brother had been murdered.

Fraser went on an emotional journey with the man and his wife, who suspected foul play in his brother’s death. Fraser confirmed that the man’s brother was murdered and the reading was surprising for just about everyone.

Matt Fraser recalls being surprised during a recent reading

Fraser hosts live online group readings and he was drawn to a couple during the event. “This couple bought a ticket to attend. And I had no idea what I was going to encounter,” he recalled to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Matt Fraser, Kelly Clarkson | Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

“All of a sudden, the moment that I was looking over at him, I saw that his brother had passed away,” Fraser continued. “Right away I started to get these visions that I had never seen before. The moment that I started to read for him, the more I got into this reading, the more I got freaked out.”

He added, “And I’ve got to tell you that I do get surprised. People say, ‘Matt, you’re a medium, this is your job. Why do you get surprised?’ It is because you don’t understand. Nothing’s scripted. I don’t know what the other side is going to say. I have absolutely no idea. So when I walk into any event, whether it be online, in-person, or private reading, I have no idea what the other side is going to tell me. And that’s the freaky part because I never know what I’m gonna walk into. And this was one of those situations.”

Matt was worried about how the man who attended the reading would react to the news

What Fraser “walked into” was a cold case murder. Fraser learned that the man’s brother was involved in organized crime and was murdered. Sharing this devastating news was difficult, Fraser admitted, because delivering bad news can be heartbreaking. But it can also be healing.

“I’m really in a war with myself sometimes with some of this information, but I made a pact with the other side that I am going to say anything that the other side tells me whether I like it or not,” Fraser said. “Because it’s not up to me to decide. If it is, I’m in the wrong business. So I had to tell him that, unfortunately, his brother was killed and his brother’s body was never going to be found. And I didn’t know how he was going to react to that situation. I was so concerned about him. And that’s the reason why I didn’t want to say it.”

The reading brought peace and healing to the man, Matt said

But Fraser has learned through the years about the power of the truth providing a way to heal. “And that’s exactly what this reading did,” Fraser explained. “Because immediately you could see that he was all tensed up and nervous. So all of a sudden you could see that, just with everything that his brother started to say during this reading, he started to loosen up and he started to release all of that pain. Because for years he was looking for his brother.”

“For years he was trying to find the answer to his brother’s passing,” he added. “And finally, he realized, I don’t have to search anymore. I can be at peace with my life and I can be at peace knowing that my brother’s OK. So although there was no justice served here in this world, knowing that his brother’s soul was safe and at peace in heaven and that his brother was watching over him was something that brought him peace at the end of the day.” Because the murder was the result of organized crime, the man wanted to remain anonymous and did not report the crime.

“I think he also got real answers because his brother said to him basically in the reading to leave this alone because he didn’t want to put his family at risk as well,” Fraser said.

Fraser is currently on tour. Plus his New York Times best-selling book, “We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife” is also available on Audible.

