Psychic Matt Fraser Jokes That He’s Going to Gain ‘a Million Pounds’ With Pregnant Wife Alexa [Exclusive]

Psychic medium Matt Fraser and his wife Alexa from E!’s Meet the Frasers are only weeks away from becoming parents to their first baby and he recently joked about leaning into the pregnancy as much as he could.

Like many fathers-to-be, Fraser laughed about the possibility of gaining some sympathy pregnancy weight but said Alexa isn’t cooperating as much as possible.

Matt Fraser hoped wife Alexa would have had more pregnancy cravings

“Last night, Alexa had this craving where she saw this TikTok,” he recalled to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “This happens to all of us. We see some TikTok and then we have to go and do it. So she found at-home chocolate ice cream that you can make. And I’m not a fan of chocolate ice cream. I don’t like chocolate, but it was some type of ice cream that you make with like Oreos and espresso and like, all this stuff. Oh, my God, was it delicious!”

Morgan Stewart and Matt Fraser |Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“So she made it last night. And then there we were at like midnight watching America’s Got Talent. We were in the bed eating ice cream and I’m like, Oh, my God, I’m going to gain a million pounds,” he laughed. “But I got to tell you, I think that’s the fun of being pregnant, that you get to do those crazy things. With Alexa, she hasn’t gotten many cravings.”

“But I got to tell you, I’ve been wanting her to have some cravings so I feel like I get the full experience,” Fraser added. “I mean, I’m like, ‘Are you having any cravings? You want me to go at 3 a.m. to get you cookies or something, you know?’ But, once in a while, she’ll get a little bit of a craving, but it hasn’t been too bad for her.”

What advice have Matt and Alexa gotten about what to expect when the baby arrives?

He joked that he hasn’t gotten any advice from “beyond” but plenty from friends and family in this world. “But here in this world, I have a lot of guidance coming through, telling me horror stories, telling me oh, you’re not going to sleep. You’re not going to eat! This is going to stop,” he said. “That’s going to stop, so on and so forth.”

“So I think everyone’s been kind of telling us the negative,” he continued. “We haven’t really heard anything positive, I’ll be honest. Oh, but it’s true. Nobody has come through and said it’s going to be a walk in the park. Oh, it’s going to be great. Nobody has ever said that. Everyone has told us what is going to be the hardest part.”

Will Matt still tour after baby Royce is born?

Fraser thinks friends and family are just trying to prepare the couple for some long nights with their newborn baby. “I think that might be a good thing because with all those warnings that people have been giving us. I think that maybe it won’t be too bad.”

He is also currently on tour and shared how he plans to be a hands-on dad while still being on tour. “[Baby Royce is] due August 25th. I’m taking off August 12th all the way to September 12th,” Fraser explained.

“And then after that, I have local shows. So we did the schedule in that way so that this way I could have as much time with Alexa as possible to help her out. And luckily at the same time, the events that I do after Royce is born are local. So they’re basically only for the night, so I can be home with her.”

To purchase tickets and tour dates for Matt Fraser’s show click here.

RELATED:Matt Fraser and Wife Alexa’s Unborn Baby Psychic? ‘It Freaked Me out,’ Matt Said [Exclusive]