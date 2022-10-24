Psychic Matt Fraser Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason Why He No Longer Devotes His Career to Murder Mysteries [Exclusive]

Psychic medium and reality TV star Matt Fraser used to devote his career to solving unsolved murders.

Like Allison DuBois, who inspired the hit series Medium, Fraser worked with detectives to solve cold cases. But he eventually redirected his gift to help families in the healing process instead. He told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that although the other side could show him who murdered them, without the preponderance of hard evidence in this world, it didn’t bring families resolution for healing, which wore on him.

Psychic Matt Fraser could solve the murder, but evidence in this world wasn’t always there

“When I first started out, I didn’t work with the police,” Fraser said. “There are no official police psychics, but there were some private detectives and some investigators who called on me when cases had run cold and had come to me for answers. And what’s amazing is in the beginning when I was first learning about my gift I was like, I’m going to see if I can help these people. Why not? So I did. And I talked to some of the detectives.”

Fraser said the other side can identify who killed them, but that wasn’t the hurdle. “The sad part was that I realized that what I was doing wasn’t beneficial to anybody. Because yes the other side could say who killed them or who their murderer was or what had really happened. But if there wasn’t enough evidence, there’s no way to convict the person. So what was I really doing? So because of that, I decided to stop.”

Matt wants to bring healing to families, especially those whose loved ones were murdered

Fraser recently did a live online reading for a man who had searched for his brother for years. The man’s brother came through in the reading to share that he was involved in organized crime and had been murdered. The brother also urged the man to find peace and not name the killer because it could bring harm to him.

“In the beginning, I struggled with this because I wanted justice to be served and the spirit world had informed me,” Fraser said. “Well, you know what? Sometimes we don’t get justice here in this world. It’s just real-life situations. Terrible to say, but it’s just the truth. But, at the end of the day, the justice is that the souls are on the other side. And if they can be at peace, then we can, too.”

He also offered a word of comfort to those who had a family member who had been murdered. “And, there’s also souls that don’t make it to the side that don’t transition on. And this is one of those cases, where somebody was a terrible person,” Fraser said, referring to the live online reading with the man whose brother was murdered.

“They kill people here in this world. Those souls don’t make it to the other side. So we don’t have to worry. Our loved ones are at peace without them,” he said.

Matt Fraser wants families to heal and find peace

Through his early experiences working on cold case murders, Fraser found his calling. ” I realized that my job isn’t to solve crimes or to help people to solve crimes. It’s really bringing hope and peace to the family,” he said.

“That’s really what my role is now. I’m not putting anyone down. I’ll tell you, there are psychic detectives and psychic investigators, and that’s what they do. That’s their specialty. They work on police investigations. They work on the unsolved. But that’s a calling. And that’s just something that my gift or ability should be used for that because I just feel like my whole gift should be helping families to heal.”

Fraser is currently on tour. Plus his New York Times best-selling book, “We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife” is also available on Audible.

