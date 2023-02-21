Psychic Matt Fraser Reveals Huge Misconception That He Can Summon Marilyn Monroe or Michael Jackson

While most people hope to connect with loved ones during a reading from psychic medium and reality TV star Matt Fraser, he admits some people hope he can connect them with their favorite dead celebrity.

Fraser recently said that psychic readings only work when the person had a true connection to the individual on the other side. But it still doesn’t stop some people from asking if they can talk to someone like Marilyn Monroe or Frank Sinatra.

Psychic Matt Fraser can’t just summon Elvis

“People think that they can come to a medium and that they can just go and talk to whoever they want,” Fraser said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “Like for example, there was this one person who came to me who said that Elvis was their spirit guide. And they have all these conversations with Elvis.”

Matt Fraser, Kelly Clarkson | Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“And I did the reading,” he continued. “I did not see Elvis around this person. Some people actually come to me and they’re like, I wanna talk to Marilyn Monroe or I wanna talk to Frank Sinatra, I wanna talk to that this person.”

Matt lists 3 factors for a successful reading

Fraser said unless the person had a connection with the celebrity in this life, connecting with the celebrity in the afterlife probably isn’t going to happen. “And the truth is that you have to have a connection with that person to make a reading happen, right?” he said. “There has to be a couple of different factors. One, you have to have a connection with that person. Two, that person has to have a message for you, and three, that person has to come through.”

“So what’s really the biggest misconception about being a medium is they think people come to a medium to connect with their loved one on the other side,” he added. “They come to speak to their loved one directly. But really what’s going on behind the scenes is that when you come to a medium, there’s actually souls there that wanna talk to you and it might not be the person that you want to hear from, right?”

Who are the top celebrities people will request from Matt Fraser?

Fraser revealed who were some of the top requested celebrities. “I mean, a lot of people wanna talk to old celebrities like the biggest greats for example, Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe are the top two that people always ask, oh, can you check on?” he said.

“And one person asks about like Michael Jackson, but like I said, its souls that come through to how better our lives,” he said. “I kind of think in my mind and I understand that they just don’t understand how the process works. Or maybe some people have told me they’ve been to medium readings where they’ve had that experience. I don’t know how. But the thing is that I kind of question to myself like, what would that soul even say? You know what I mean?”

“Like, if Michael Jackson did come through to you, what would he say?” Fraser wondered. “Like, thank you for being my fan. You know what I mean? Like, it’s kind of silly when you think about it because souls have a much bigger purpose. They come through because the main reason why they come through is to heal.”