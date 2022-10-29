Psychic Matt Fraser Warns of Ouija Board Dangers Ahead of Halloween [Exclusive]

Thinking about adding the Ouija board to your Halloween fun? Psychic medium and reality TV star Matt Fraser said playing with the Ouija board can be dangerous.

“Do not use a Ouija board!” Fraser told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I’m telling you this for one reason because I’ve never used a Ouija board in my family, they’re prohibited. They are off-limits. My grandmother always said never to use them and my mom always said never to use them. And they explained why. I think the big question is, why not use the Ouija board? What’s the difference between the Ouija board versus tarot cards?”

Matt Fraser says playing with the Ouija board is trouble

Fraser said playing with the Ouija board will eventually mean trouble. “The other side told me that when we play with the Ouija board, it’s equivalent to leaving your front door open,” he explained. “So imagine going to bed, and leaving your front door open, unlocked, and just opened up a little bit, right? The first day might go by. Nobody notices and you’re fine. The second day might go by … Well, sooner or later, someone bad is going to know that that door was opened and they’re going to enter it.”

“Same thing with the Ouija board,” Fraser said. “That’s the reason why some people will play with the Ouija board. Maybe one time, two times not have any bad experiences, but all it takes is that one evil soul in the nearby area. That’s when the trouble starts. So I recommend not using it at all costs.”

What is the difference between the Ouija board versus tarot cards?

There is a big difference between playing with the Ouija board and using tarot cards. “Tarot cards don’t lure in spirits,” Fraser said. “I like to tell people, I don’t bring your loved ones to you. You bring your loved ones to me. Your loved ones are with you every day. I’m just saying what they’re saying.”

“Where Ouija boards you’re actually leaving your front door open. You’re telling that soul it’s OK to come into my house. It’s OK to come into my life. It’s OK to be present with me,” Fraser said. “Tarot cards are a tool that mediums use or psychics use to contact the other side. And people say, ‘Well, aren’t you just reading the cards?’ And the answer is no.”

How do tarot cards help connect you to the other side?

Fraser shared how a medium uses tarot cards. “When you throw down those tarot cards, those tarot cards are actually symbols that helps you to trigger visions,” he explained. “It’s almost like when you are doing a creative writing assignment, and you’re trying to remember your thoughts or dig deeper into yourself. And they give you those little one-liners that say, ‘I am the most happiest when …’ and you have to fill in the blank.”

“That’s what tarot cards are. When mediums are throwing them down, they’re relying on their own intuitive psychic connection and the cards just help them as a better way to connect and kind of sort out their visions,” he said.

