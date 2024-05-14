Find out what a celebrity psychic is predicting about the Princess of Wales when she does return to her royal duties.

It seems like so long ago now that wild speculation was circulating online about the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) after she had abdominal surgery. Following her operation, Prince William’s wife canceled her engagements a couple of months out and needed a lengthy recovery. From that point on, some people started spreading rumors and conspiracy theories regarding her whereabouts. Several media outlets joined in as well, asking: “Where’s Kate?”

Well, on March 22, the princess put an end to all the mindless chatter and gossip by revealing she had cancer and was undergoing “preventive chemotherapy.” But given all of the cruel things that were said about her prior to that announcement, some are wondering if Kate will be less public-facing going forward.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with celebrity psychic Elizabeth April to get her prediction on what’s to come when the Princess of Wales returns to her royal duties.

Kate asked for privacy while she receives treatment for cancer

In her video message, the Princess of Wales asked for privacy as she continues her treatment and talked about returning to work when she is well enough.

Speaking about her diagnosis Kate said: “This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family … We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

She concluded her message by saying: “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Psychic sees the princess handling things differently in the future

Elizabeth April is a psychic and spiritual teacher. She uses her extrasensory gifts to predict the future, see energies, and read past lives. She has a popular YouTube channel, a podcast, and is a bestselling author. Some of April’s high-profile fans include Danica Patrick and Demi Lovato.

When asked whether the Princess of Wales will pull back a bit and try to be more private when she returns to royal duties, April predicted: “Kate will want to step back from the spotlight, especially after how intense the media has been … The public’s curiosity about her well-being and future involvement is at an all-time high. Yet, no one wants to overstep, especially given how tough a cancer diagnosis can be. I predict Kate will be seeking more privacy, and I feel the media will honor her wishes for space.”