Psychic Predicts Meghan Markle Will ‘Bounce Back’ After Spotify Exit But Will Face ‘Romantic Misunderstandings’ in Her Relationship With Prince Harry

Find out what a psychic sees happening in the near future for the Duchess of Sussex in both her professional life and her private life with the Duke of Sussex.

After stepping down from their roles within the royal family, the last few years have been sort of a roller coaster for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. From signing multi-million mega deals with top streaming companies to the very public end of the duchess’s partnership with Spotify after just one season of her Archetypes podcast.

When the former Suits star celebrated her 42nd birthday on Aug. 4, a celebrity psychic read Meghan’s chart. The astrologer shared the positives she saw for Meghan’s professional life going forward and well as “romantic misunderstandings” in her relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan Markle attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York City | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Psychic says Meghan will ‘bounce back’ after Spotify and be ‘secure’ in professional life

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic and astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few.

Despite Spotify pulling the plug on its $20 million deal with Harry’s wife, Honigman says that the duchess is going to be “bounce back” professionally and be just fine.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Honigman shared: “Meghan’s lost deal with Spotify is of no consequence in the greater scheme of things. Due to the actress’s Jupiter sign, she will soon replace it with a similar or a better deal. The planet Jupiter rules luck and wealth, and in Meghan’s chart, Jupiter is in balanced Libra. Her finances always balance out, if one income goes, another arrives.”

Meghan Markle arrives for the Ripple Awards in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

The astrologer continued: “On Meghan’s birthday, Jupiter happens to be in Taurus, a sign that loves the finer things in life. Not only does this show that she’ll be financially secure, but it also indicates that many of her expenses will be covered by others, so sponsorship deals or an upmarket new talent agency will ensure that she doesn’t have to pay for a lot of luxury, while living extremely well.

“We can expect to see her in commercials and collaborating with large manufacturers. The time of her 2023 birthday isn’t without its challenges, but Princess Meghan will bounce back bigger and brighter, as she always does. Her astrological chart indicates that her indefatigable spirit burns on, and she won’t be kept down.”

Psychic sees ‘misunderstandings’ in duchess’s personal life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in attendance at the annual One Young World Summit in Manchester, England | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

However, Honigman predicted there will be some ripples for Meghan when it comes to her love life with Prince Harry.

“Her 42nd birthday on August 4th is a time when the planet Venus, which rules love and the home, happens to be in retrograde,” the tarot reader explained. “A retrograde is a time when a planet goes against its natural inclination, and during Venus in retrograde, this could be an uneasy time for love. Many people would feel destabilized in love during the month of August, because of Venus retrograde, especially Librans and Taureans, like her son Archie, who are ruled by the planet Venus.

“This Venus retrograde also hits Leos stronger, because the planet Venus happens to be in the sign of Leo for the entirety of the retrograde. This means that Leos, like Meghan, could experience a few romantic misunderstandings. This uneasy time around love lasts until September 3rd, 2023.”