Psychic Predicts Prince Harry Will Begin to ‘Re-Examine His Choices’ During ‘Challenging Year’ as He and Meghan ‘Engage in More Celebrity Behavior’

Will the Sussexes move out of Montecito? Will they sign lucrative deals? Will Harry end the feud with his family? A psychic is giving predictions for all that and more.

Prince Harry has been busy over the last week as he’s in Düsseldorf, Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games and has attended numerous events cheering on the competitors. While in Germany, the Duke of Sussex turns 39 and is celebrating his birthday there.

Now just ahead of his birthday, a psychic has read Harry’s chart and is revealing why he will be “re-examining” a lot of his choices in the upcoming year and if there will be any contact with his father and brother as their feud continues.

Prince Harry looks on during the mixed team sitting volleyball match at the Invictus Games | Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

Astrologer says Prince Harry’s chart shows he will begin to ‘re-examine’ many of his choices

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. And now she’s revealing what’s in store for the prince in the near future.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Honigman shared: “Prince Harry’s 39th birthday happens to fall on a new moon this year, and this will prompt him to remember who he truly is. Harry’s birthday is Sept. 15, 2023, and it sets the tone for the rest of his year ahead.

“The new moon in Virgo means that he will re-examine many of his past choices. He will take stock of his decision-making over the past decade or so, and he will decide that it’s time to tidy things up a little bit. It’ll be a year when he leaves things behind.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families during Invictus Games | Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The psychic predicted that the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle will move out of their Montecito home, as many reports have suggested, and into another property.

“He’ll be letting go of collaborations that don’t align with him and walk away from lucrative deals without a backwards glance,” Honigman said. “[Harry] will be examining his surroundings, his home, his expenses, and his organized Virgo self will decide to cut back on frivolity and focus on essentials. This year we’ll see him move to a more practical home and spend time with those closest to him. He’ll be working hard, establishing a new charity organization which he will see as his future legacy.”

Psychic predicts Meghan will be ‘in charge’ and they will ‘engage in celebrity behavior’

Speaking of those close to him, the astrologer doesn’t see much contact or progress in his relationship with King Charles or Prince William this year. And on his birthday she said, “There’s a notable absence of Scorpio and Cancer in the day’s active planets.” Those are the star signs of the king and the Prince of Wales.

According to Honigman, “On Prince Harry’s 39th birthday, six of the eight planets will be going retrograde in the sky. This means that challenges will follow him in the year ahead. The only part of his life that escapes scot-free is his marriage. His relationship will be thriving, and he’s more than happy to let his wife take the lead.

“Venus, planet of love and beauty, starts going direct just a few days before his birthday, which means his love life thrives and blossoms. This love planet happens to be in fire sign Leo on the day of Harry’s birthday, and Leo is Meghan’s star sign, so she is still his one true love. This Venus in Leo puts Meghan in charge, and then there’s the planet Mars, planet of passion and battle. On Harry’s birthday, Mars is in a patient and sociable Libra, so there are no arguments around the couple this year.”

Honigman also predicted that while the Sussexes will receive some good opportunities moving forward, they won’t advance their careers. Therefore, the pair will continue to “engage in celebrity behavior.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in attendance during a Los Angeles Lakers playoff game | Icon Sportswire

“They’ll be offered good media opportunities, but not ones which further their careers. They’ll be donning black tie and presenting awards, opening hospital wings and generally engaging in ‘celebrity’ behavior, but it will be devoid of content or direction,” Honigman explained. “They’ll say ‘yes’ to any new offers.

“Harry will be keeping busy this year with all his usual endeavors, supporting charities, pitching media projects and stretching his limits. The prince will be interested in learning new skills and expanding his hobbies, so this is the year he’ll learn to bake.”