Psychic Predicts ‘Deeply Troubled’ Prince Harry Splits From Meghan Markle

A psychic who predicted significant worldwide events over the past several years claims Prince Harry will split from Meghan Markle. He says this event will leave the Duke of Sussex “very troubled.” The couple, who have been married for almost five years, has faced numerous difficulties since they said “I do” in May 2018. But will outside pressures end Harry and Meghan’s seemingly happy union?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carved their own path in 2022

In 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carved out their own path after several years of putting the royal family’s needs first. Harry, 38, a grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II, married the former American actor, 41, in a fairy-tale wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Less than two years later, the couple left Britain behind. They cited racist attacks toward Meghan and a lack of support from Buckingham Palace as two reasons they stepped back as senior members of the royal family. Harry and Meghan currently reside in Montecito, California, where they raise their son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

In May 2022, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Andrew and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not appear on the palace balcony in celebration of the queen’s 70-year reign. However, they did attend the event. It was the first joint appearance by the couple in Great Britain since they left two the country years prior.

Meghan released her podcast Archetypes in late 2022, and the couple’s hotly anticipated Netflix docuseries also made its debut. The couple appears united against the royal family institution. However, will the fallout from Harry’s book Spare and King Charles III’s upcoming coronation put an unbearable strain on their union?

A psychic predicts a split for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leaving the Duke of Sussex ‘very troubled’

The Mirror spoke to Craig Hamilton-Parker, a psychic who has been spot-on in his world predictions over the last several years. Craig has been dubbed the “new Nostradamus,” a nod to the French astrologer and physician whose prophecies have accurately predicted some of history’s most tragic events.

He correctly predicted the pandemic, Brexit, Donald Trump’s presidency, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II, reported The Mirror. He also predicted King Charles III would be hit by eggs, an event which came true in late 2022 when Charles visited Luton, northwest of London.

Craig sees Meghan and Harry’s relationship fracturing. He predicts they’ll eventually break up, leading the Duke of Sussex to become a ‘deeply troubled’ man. The psychic also sees Meghan piggybacking on the success of her podcast Archetypes, developing her own talk show similar to Oprah Winfrey.

The remainder of the royal family will also experience their own difficulties

? Communities across the UK will be encouraged to come together to celebrate the Coronation with events including Big Lunches, volunteering days and a concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle which will be open to a public ballot. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 21, 2023

The psychic also predicts significant events for other members of the royal family. Craig discussed Prince Charles’s coronation and said, “I see him as a reforming king. I also have feelings about the psychological health of King Charles later in the year after the coronation.”

He also suggests troubles are ahead for Prince Andrew, the king’s brother. “When in contact with my spirit guides, Prince Andrew appeared, and something awful happened to him,” Craig said. “‘I think he will go through a psychological breakdown. It hits him with the death of his mother, and I see King Charles turning against him.”

Craig also predicts steadfast Kate Middleton will carry out a “spontaneous” but “touching” act. However, this event will reportedly put her life at risk. Henceforth, Kate will be viewed as the new “star” of the royal family.