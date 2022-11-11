Psychologist Jordan Peterson Says Meghan Markle’s Voice ‘Drips With Falsehood’

Psychologist Jordan Peterson spoke with Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle’s voice. According to Peterson, the royal family member has a voice that “drips with falsehood.” Here’s what he had to say about the duchess and her Archetypes podcast.

One topic that keeps coming up among royal experts and hosts is the voice Meghan Markle uses when recording her podcast. During a recent segment with royal biographer Angela Levin, host Julia Hartley-Brewer apologized to her viewers before playing a clip from Meghan’s podcast.

“Once again, this is my regular apology to my lovely viewers and listeners,” says Hartley-Brewer. “We’re going to play you a brief excerpt. I’m apologizing in advance. Just put the kettle on and make sure it boils really, really loudly while this is on.”

Commentator Jesús Enrique Rosas also noticed how different Meghan’s voice sounds during her podcast. He says it doesn’t sound like her and compares her podcast voice to Elizabeth Holmes’ deep speaking voice. Rosas believes Meghan’s podcasting voice sounds so deep because she’s trying to sound authoritative. He says she could possibly be using the podcast as a launch pad for a political career.

“That must be one of the reasons her podcasting voice sounds like that—full, deep—because that’s something we automatically relate to someone that is powerful, commanding, who knows what they are doing,” says Rosas. “That’s the exact same reason Elizabeth Holmes faked her deep voice to scam half a country.”

Jordan Peterson criticizes Meghan’s podcast voice

Peterson says Markle’s voice doesn’t seem genuine. He describes her as having “faux compassion.” During an interview with Piers Morgan, he listens to an audio clip where Meghan talks about women being called “crazy” or “hysterical.”

“The first thing I make of it is her voice drips with the same falsehood that the voice of Kamala Harris drips with,” says Peterson. “It’s this sanctimonious, faux compassionate, talking down to her audience and trying to be sure that we’re all really on the same compassionate page here and we’re all being victimized by terrible forces that are arrayed against us and none of that’s really fair. And it just grates on me.”

Meghan Markle was once thought to be adopting a ‘British’ accent

At one time, Meghan was thought to have picked up a British accent. A fan posted a video of Meghan’s 2018 solo trip with Queen Elizabeth II. There seemed to be a slight change to the way she usually speaks. However, a CNN correspondent didn’t think Meghan had the accent. She thought the duchess was “on the way” to having a British accent, but she wasn’t quite there.

“All over Twitter it’s this big discussion,” says the reporter. “Strictly speaking, for someone in Britain, it’s not British yet. It’s not. But it is on the way. I think that she’s obviously slowing down her language, enunciating more, as royals try to do so people can understand them.”

