Put On Your Christmas PJs And Stream These Holiday Movies

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! (Or so the classic song says.) If you’re looking to get in the spirit with some holiday movies, we’ve got you covered. Here are five holiday movies that are available to stream right now.

Jim Carrey looking through phone directory in a scene from the film ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ – one of our favorite Christmas movies. | Photo by Universal/Getty Images

You can’t go wrong with ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

It’s a Wonderful Life is the quintessential holiday movie starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. The film follows George Bailey, a man who is on the brink of suicide on Christmas Eve. With the help of an angel named Clarence, George learns to appreciate the value of his life and the impact he has on those around him. This classic flick is available to stream for free on Plex, but if you subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, it’s also available there.

Want a holiday movie that’s laugh-out-loud funny? Go with ‘Elf

Elf, another popular holiday movie, cracked up audiences around the globe when it premiered in 2003. This comedy stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole. When Buddy learns he’s not actually an elf, he sets out on a journey to New York City to find his real father and help save Christmas. The film also features James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel, and Bob Newhart in the cast. Elf provides laughs for adults and kids alike. Just don’t be surprised if your littles ask for syrup the next time you serve spaghetti for dinner. Elf Is currently streaming on HBO Max and Fubo.

Have your pick of movies featuring the Grinch

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a classic holiday tale that’s been adapted into several movies and TV shows. The most recent adaptation stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the Grinch, but my personal favorite is the version starring Jim Carrey. (Seriously, I quote this movie year-round. “Hate, hate, hate, double hate, LOATHE entirely” is such an appropriate line in a variety of situations.) For those unfamiliar with the tale, the Grinch hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the Whos in Whoville. However, he ultimately learns the true meaning of the holiday. Catch the 2018 version streaming on Fubo, the 2000 version streaming on HBO Max, and the original from 1966 streaming on Peacock.

As adults, ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ we totally get Clark Griswold’s holiday stress

If you can relate to Clark Griswold’s Christmas mishaps and misfortunes, settle in for a night watching National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The 1989 comedy stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo as the Griswolds. They’re determined to give their extended family the best Christmas ever. They quickly realize that hosting a holiday gathering is no easy feat, and hilarity ensues. The movie is currently streaming on HBO Max and Fubo.

‘Home Alone’ – a parent’s nightmare and a kid’s dream packed into one holiday movie

Kids around the world dreamed of eating junk food and watching rubbish after Home Alone hit theaters in 1990. The film follows the misadventures of eight-year-old Kevin McCallister as he gets left behind accidentally when his family travels to Paris for Christmas. (Yes, I, too, want to know what Mr. McCallister did for work to afford that trip with his extra-large family.) Once he’s left on his own, Kevin uses his wits and Macaulay Culkin’s charm to defend his home against the Wet Bandits, two bumbling burglars. While it’s every parent’s nightmare to lose track of their kid, it’s every kid’s dream to have the run of the house for a while. Check out Home Alone on Disney+.

Overall, these holiday movies are sure to get you in the spirit of the season and provide some much-needed cheer during this festive time of year. Happy streaming!