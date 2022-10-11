‘Quantum Leap’ Episode 5: Caitlin Bassett Previews Addison Hologram in Wild West

You don’t have to wait for the NBC promo to find out what the next Quantum Leap episode is about. Like the original series, each episode ends with Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) leaping into his next time period. The end of episode 4 showed that Quantum Leap Episode 5 sends Ben back to the old west as a Native American. We’ll just have to wait until Monday to find out what Addison (Caitlin Bassett) makes of it.

Caitlin Bassett | Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke with Bassett on Oct. 7 about the latest Quantum Leap episode. Looking ahead to next week, Bassett previewed Addison’s hologram adventures in the old west. Quantum Leap airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Addison will be the only modern woman in ‘Quantum Leap’ Episode 5

When Ben leaps into the body of the person he’s becoming, he’ll wear their period-appropriate clothes. Addison will appear from her present day Quantum Leap project lab, wearing what a woman in 2022 would wear.

“It was really cool,” Bassett said. “The whole thing was so cool. Even to be in a western at all, but then to be the hologram where I got a little bit more freedom of movement. There’s just some cool moments where the bad guys are coming but I get to go, ‘Look.’ It’s so much fun.”

There have been time travel westerns before, like Back to the Future Part III and when Bill and Ted met Billy the Kid. Those characters brought their future knowledge to the old west. Ben has the added help that Addison can go around corners and look for him.

Making a western is still hard in 2022

Even though she could be modern, Bassett still endured the conditions of filming a western on the Universal Studios backlot. For those reading this outside of L.A., note that temperatures reached 106 this summer.

“It was hot and dirty,” Bassett said. “It was when we had the heatwave in LA. We were out in the western lot. It was the hottest week of summer but it was great. Everyone was safe and we didn’t have any heat injuries or anything like that. Everyone just stayed hydrated. It was hot though. It was just so cool and Ray looked awesome. He makes a great cowboy so it was one of my favorite episodes that I’ve shot.”

Catilin Bassett loved the horses in ‘Quantum Leap’ Episode 5

A western means horses, and that was ok by Bassett.

“And there were horses,” Bassett said. “I grew up on a horse farm and I’m a horse person so to distraction, as soon as there was a horse I was like I have to pet it while we talk about the scene. I just can’t be near the horse. I was very upset that they didn’t let me ride though.”

That could ruin a Quantum Leap take, since the horses in the old west aren’t supposed to see Addison. Fortunately, Bassett kept her distance in the actual scenes.

“We weren’t that close,” Bassett said. “It was more on this side situation but that would’ve been a challenge.”

