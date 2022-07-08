‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Cast: Raymond Lee Is the Successor to Scott Bakula’s Sam Beckett

NBC is bringing back a beloved show from the ‘90s this fall. Quantum Leap is back on the fall TV schedule for the first time since 1993. NBC announced the new cast, premiere date and plot synopsis for the Quantum Leap reboot on June 29. These answer many questions both Quantum Leap fans and new viewers have about the new show. Scott Bakula‘s name isn’t mentioned, but Sam Beckett is and Raymond Lee leads a new cast.

Caitlin Bassett and Raymond Lee | Serguei Bachlakov/NBC

Where is Scott Bakula/Sam Beckett in the new ‘Quantum Leap’ cast?

Quantum Leap starred Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett. Sam invented time travel and stepped into his own quantum leap accelerator in the future. Every week, Sam would leap into the body of somebody else in the past. Quantum Leap episodes were standalone period pieces set between the ‘50s and the ‘80s. Sam wouldn’t leap until he fixed something that went wrong the first time. However, in the series finale, Sam never leaped home so he’s still out there.

That’s where Ben Song (Raymond Lee) comes in. Ben has assembled a new team to figure out what happened to Sam. Bakula has not been announced for the Quantum Leap reboot yet. Since the show is predicated on Sam still leaping around through history, it would make sense that any appearance by Bakula would be a surprise.

The rules of Quantum Leap stated that Sam could travel within his own time. For a show produced in the ‘90s that meant the past four decades. Producing the Quantum Leap reboot in 2022 opens up the possibilities to ‘90s, ‘00s and ‘10s period pieces too.

When does the ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot premiere?

NBC set Monday, Sept. 19 for the premiere of the Quantum Leap reboot. The show will air Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC, after The Voice. That’s a much better spot than the original series got. Frequent schedule shifts, including Friday nights, contributed to the original Quantum Leap’s cancellation. The original Quantum Leap also never had The Voice to lead into it.

Who else is and isn’t in the cast?

The Quantum Leap reboot also stars Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. NBC described the new characters and the new plot. Like Sam before him, Ben makes an unauthorized quantum leap, sending him back in time. Also like Sam, Ben has a hologram from the future guiding him in the past. This time, that hologram is Addison (Bassett).

Dean Stockwell played hologram Al in the original Quantum Leap. Stockwell died Nov. 7, 2021 at the age of 85.

Hudson plays Herbert “Magic” Williams, the man in charge of Quantum Leap who has to answer for Ben’s indiscretion. A.I. computer Ziggy is back, now run by Ian Wright (Park). Lee plays Jenn Chou, head of security. That cast of five is much larger than the original Quantum Leap two hander.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt wrote and executive produced the Quantum Leap reboot. Quantum Leap creator Don Bellisario and original head writer Deborah Pratt remain executive producers.

