‘Queen Charlotte’: 5 Shows to Watch While Awaiting the Series Premiere

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will debut soon on Netflix and fans are eager to see how the series will play out. The show follows a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio), who moves from Germany to England for her arranged marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest).

Here are 5 shows to watch while awaiting the series premiere.

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton’ story release date

The Bridgerton prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is slated to air on Netflix on May 4. The limited series will open in 1761 and follows the young German Princess who moves to England to marry the young king and integrate the upperclass society. According to the description for Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes’ new book, Queen Charlotte reads,

Born a German Princess, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was beautiful, headstrong, and fiercely intelligent, not precisely the attributes the British Court had been seeking in a spouse for the young King George III. But her fire and independence were exactly what she needed because George had secrets — secrets that could shake the very foundations of the monarchy. Long may she reign. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrives on May 4. pic.twitter.com/CEGWHXg3F3 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 23, 2023

Shows to watch while awaiting ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton’

Since the series is still a month away fans might be eager to fill there time with another TV Show. These five series should help tied them over.

Netflix’s Bridgerton: Since Queen Charlotte is the prequel series to Bridgerton, it may be wise to catch up on the original 19th-century series first. Netflix’s The Crown: If fans want to catch up on some more realistic royal drama, The Crown showcases the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, including wars, the life and death of Princess Diana, and so much more. Starz’s Outlander: The time-traveling series follows a World War II-era nurse who finds herself transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she falls in love with a Highland warrior. PBS’s Call The Midwife: Set in England in the 1950s, the series follows young midwives serving the impoverished East End neighborhood. PBS’ Sandition: Based on Jane Austen’s last novel. The series follows a young woman who moves to the quiet fishing village of Sanditon for a fresh start, only to meet a charming and ambitious man.

The unlikely romance that started it all. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xw0l7nROCD — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 23, 2023

Queen Charlotte’s biggest conflict on the series

Not only will Queen Charlotte be dealing with moving into a new country and stepping into her new role as queen with a man that she doesn’t even, but she will also be dealing with a major adversary. King George’s mother, Augusta (Michelle Fairly), the dowager princess, will try to secure her son’s future by any means necessary.

In the teaser trailer for the series, Princess Augusta tells the princess, “You are the first of your kind.” Knowing what Queen Charlotte is up against, especially concerning King George’s secret mental illness.

“Marriages can be complex, and the endings can be complex, and you can understand that in authentic ways,” Rhimes told Tudum. “I loved delving into the romance between Charlotte and King George, I thought that was really fascinating and I really wanted to be able to show people what that kind of love is like, even though they already know how it ends up. I thought that was a challenge and thought that’d be exciting.”