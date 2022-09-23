‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: The Backstory of a Young Queen’s Arranged Marriage and Love Story

Bridgerton became one of Netflix’s most popular period series. But the streaming platform will now venture into the backstory of Queen Charlotte as her marriage to King George marks the shift of an era in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. While the stories in Bridgerton are based on a book series, the character of the Queen, played by Golda Rosheuvel, is very much based on real life and how an arranged marriage turned into love.

‘Bridgerton’ actor Golda Rosheuvel stars in ‘Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story’ | via Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will focus on Charlotte’s backstory and rise to power

In March, Netflix and Shonda Rhimes announced a prequel series based on the Queen of the ton. According to Deadline, the storyline synopsis explains, “Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.”

The prequel will star India Amarteifio as the young Queen Charlotte. Corey Mylchreest plays Young King George, who faces his demons head first with his new wife.

But Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will also dive into the backstory of other notable characters from the series like Lady Bridgeton and Lady Danbury. Their backstories were teased in the second season.

Bridgerton Season 2 gave fans a slight hint of what could be in store. In the season, a sick King George appears and starts talking about his children with Charlotte as she looks at him with love and worry. But before Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, fans will want to know more about the character’s backstory rooted in history.

Before being a Queen, she was Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelit

Bridgerton leaned into the often debated historical aspect of the period regarding diverse races in the ton. When it comes to Queen Charlotte, she has her own story to tell beyond what people see in the series. According to the Smithsonian, Queen Charlotte is often debated as the first biracial Queen.

Before her rise to the throne, she was Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelit, born to Duke Charles Louis Frederick and Duchess Elizabeth Albertine. At 17, she moved from Germany to Britain for an arranged marriage. King George III succeeded the throne in 1760 in his early 20s, according to Royal.uk. The princess became an obvious choice as his bride.

Charlotte first met King George III on their wedding day on September 8, 1761, and was crowned days later. Queen Charlotte and King George III’s marriage became true love despite having never met and being pushed into an arranged marriage. During their marriage, the King never took on a mistress. They had a total of 15 children together.

In 1765, Queen Charlotte was unaware of her husband’s bought with mental illness. Eventually, he was deemed unfit to rule, and Charlotte became Regent. As he worsened, they started to live apart, as seen in Bridgerton Season 2. By 1811, the Prince of Wales became Regent and Charlotte became her husband’s guardian until she died in 1818.

Fans get their first look at India Amarteifio in the prequel series

Ahead of Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event, fans got their first look at Amarteifio in the leading role. According to Deadline, the prequel will help establish the ton inherited in Bridgerton. In the first teaser image for the series, Amarteifio embodies the royal status of her character but with trepidation.

The young Charlotte adorns a beautiful tiara or headpiece, dressed in a blue-grey gown and cape. But the most significant detail in the photo is her facial expression. With hands clasped, the young Charlotte looks worried. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will dive into the turmoil of her reign, her marriage, and King George’s growing illness.

