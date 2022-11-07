‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Everything We Know So Far About the Prequel Series

While Bridgerton fans await the continuing love story of Colin and Penelope, there is a new story to be told. The prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will take fans into the backstory of a young Queen as she is forced into marriage, falls in love and creates the integrated ton fans now know. A young Queen Charlotte will be at the forefront as fans get a drama-filled look into the historical figure and other characters from Bridgerton.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ series has a future queen not willing to marry

According to Deadline, the prequel series takes place years before the Bridgerton Netflix universe. Netflix Tudum explains the storyline will take “viewers will learn all about Queen Charlotte’s origin story, including her marriage to King George and the great love story — and societal shift — that follows.” Likely based on details of the historical figure, a young Charlotte is whisked away by boat from her home with the prospect of marrying and becoming queen.

But when she arrives, she is not what the high-class society and royals expected her to be. While prim and proper, the young Charlotte is free-spirited and does not bow down to anyone. She much less has the desire to marry. In the official teaser trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story series, fans got the first dose of her brazenness.

The scene opens with Charlotte trying to escape and climb a garden wall. That is until a handsome young gentleman finds her. He inquires what she is doing, and she truthfully reveals she is trying to escape. Why? Because she knows nothing about the supposed King George, what he looks like, and believes he is a troll. Desperate, she asks for help from the man to boost her up over the wall.

To her surprise, he rejects her plea. He soon reveals he has no intentions of letting his future bride escape. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will catalog her and King George’s arranged marriage that blossoms into true love. All the while, Charlotte deals with the uptight customs of the time and her lineage. Fans will also meet a young Lady Danbury, and young Lady Bridgerton.

Actor India Amarteifio will lead the ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ prequel series

Leading in the role of the strong-willed young Charlotte is actor India Amarteifio. By all accounts, she embodies Golda Rosheuvel’s version in Bridgerton. Rosheuvel will also reprise her role as Queen Charlotte alongside Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton. Along with Amarteifio, newcomer Arsema Thomas will play the young Lady Agatha. The prequel series will also dive into her married life, with actor Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

Before becoming a Bridgerton, Violet’s maiden name was Violet Ledger. Actor Connie Jenkins-Greig will play the role. Fans will also meet her mother and father, played by actors Katie Brayben and Keir Charles.

Who is the actor playing King George? Corey Mylchreest will play the role of the young king. He is certainly not a troll like Charlotte had described. Hugh Sachs will play the Queen’s gossip-mongering secretary, Brimsley. Sam Clemmett will play the younger version of the character. Michelle Fairley will play the role of Princess Augusta.

When will the prequel series air on Netflix?

Bridgerton fans will likely have to wait until 2023 for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel series. According to What’s on Netflix, the series has no set premiere date for 2023, but rumors speculate a May release. On August 30th, Tom Verica announced on Twitter the series finished production on schedule.

The prequel was announced as a limited series and will only have eight episodes. Fans are eager to see where the storyline takes them and how it answers certain questions about the character in the Bridgerton series. The series already alluded that the current King George is not mentally well and still recounts the past with his beloved. Fans will see how a young princess living in Germany became a queen who shifted the tide and loves to gossip.

