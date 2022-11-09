‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Fans Curious of How the Prequel Will Address the Queen’s Black Lineage and Integrated Ton

The social setting in Bridgerton was not always the way it was. Netflix’s prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will dive into the young life of a young Charlotte. She is whisked from her home in Germany into an arranged marriage. But a vital aspect of the prequel storyline is Charlotte’s black lineage, based on historical facts, and how she influenced an integrated ton.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will have the future queen face turmoil in her new life

The Netflix prequel series will give fans a backstory to the gossip-loving Queen Charlotte they know in Bridgerton. In 1810, Charlotte’s story begins when she travels from her home in Germany to Britain in an arranged marriage. Having never seen or met her future husband and king, she is not pleased to go along.

In the official teaser trailer, fans saw how a young Charlotte was adamant about scaling the garden wall to escape. She even calls King George III a “troll” and does not trust someone she knows nothing about. But she soon learns the handsome young man who refuses to help her is none other than her future husband. Shonda Rhimes explained to The Sunday Times, “She has everything she could want, yet she is suffering underneath.”

The synopsis for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story reads, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

As Bridgerton fans are aware, Queen Charlotte was not in the original books by Julia Quinn. But Queen Charlotte is a real historical figure who changed the social classes with her reign. Fans now wonder how Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will address the historical facts of her black lineage and the integrated ton of the original series.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ prequel teases Charlotte’s black lineage will be a focal point

Bridgerton serves as a modern retelling of a historical Regency era. The series was never meant to be a history lesson but does play into many facts of the time. Fans saw how women, once reaching a certain age, had to marry and how free-thinking women were frowned upon. But Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel will dive deep into how Charlotte’s black lineage shifts the tide of a closed-minded ton.

But a fan on Reddit has a few questions about how it will all play out. “In S1 Lady D tells the Duke that the love story between the king and queen is what ended racism in that universe etc – but then looking at this small clip it looks like it’s an arranged marriage? Like she doesn’t even know what he looks like and is being made to marry him? Usually an arranged marriage is carried out under ‘society’s approval’ right?” explained the fan.

The inquiry does raise a few questions. But the prequel explains that Charlotte was not the young lady they had hoped for. Another fan adds that maybe when Charlotte arrives, everyone is “appalled” by her race.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel will hopefully explore the character’s family backstory, her parents, and the process of why she was chosen to marry King George. In Bridgerton, the ton is happily integrated and jumps over dark and nitty-gritty racial themes. But will the prequel take it a step further?

Will the prequel series address a separated ton?

Fans have fallen in love with the Regency era series with a modern twist that showed an integrated society, unlike the history books. A fan on Reddit wonders if the prequel will show the ton divided by race and why Charlotte was chosen for the arranged marriage.

“Could also be that whoever was part of his circle suggested marrying someone that was Black in order to integrate society but she didn’t want to be some Guinea pig for him but ends up actually falling in love with him and he actually falls in love with her rather than just treating it like a job,” explained the fan.

The fan continues by saying, “I am interested to see how they portray society back then in terms of racism and discrimination. Bridgerton’s world has been pretty rosy and La La La when it comes to racism or colonization. They’re going to have to actually show how Black people were getting treated differently but it will probably still be watered down to fit the made up world they’ve already kind of established”

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will undoubtedly portray the young Charlotte as she deals with a society that might not accept her. As well as her breaking the status quo, becoming queen, and falling in love.

