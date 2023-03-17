‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: How Far Will the Prequel Go Into Charlotte and King George III’s Timeline?

Queen Charlotte has always been seen on her own in Bridgerton. The gossip-loving monarch sat on her throne without her king. But fans later learned King George III was unwell and unfit to be seen in public. Their story is somewhat of a mystery in the series. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will take fans back in time to the lives of young Charlotte and King George III, but how far into the timeline will the prequel go?

Corey Mylchreest as young King George III in ‘Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story’ | via Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will likely take place in 1761

Bridgerton takes place during the Regency era when Queen Charlotte is much older and has been reigning over the ton for some time. The series only teases snippets of her youth, knowing she is married to the King and once had a daughter that died young. But before becoming the queen, she was a young woman.

The plot of the prequel reads, “Centred on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Based on real historical figures, a young Charlotte was selected to become the king’s bride and traveled from her home in Germany to Great Britain. Historians say that Charlotte had African American lineage and that her arrival caused a societal shift. Stuck in an arranged marriage, not only will Charlotte have to become queen, but she will also learn about true love.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has not revealed the year the events take place. But according to historians, Charlotte was only 17 years old when she married the king in 1761. It can be implied that the prequel will also occur during that time frame. As Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story trailer and teasers have only shown the characters as their younger versions, the prequel might not go too far into their timeline.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story‘ will likely only show the early timeline of the characters

Shonda Rhimes told Collider that fans already know how the prequel series will end. But how far into Charlotte and King George’s III story timeline with the prequel go? Fans know Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will give a backstory into how Charlotte and the king fell in love. The storyline will also heavily dive into how she will change the monarch.

But there have been no details of whether the prequel will only focus on their first year together or further. It is likely that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will only focus on their early timeline. Fans know the actors who play Lady Danbury, Lady Bridgerton, and the queen will appear in the prequel series. They will likely appear in their current timeline to discuss how they met and what happened in 1761.

Indeed, longtime observers of the Ton will be pleased to see some familiar faces in #QueenCharlotte: A Bridgerton Story pic.twitter.com/MKnpnGvRGt — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 15, 2023

Based on historical facts, there is a possibility that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will go further into their timeline to 1762. According to The Royal Family, shortly after marrying and becoming queen, Charlotte, and King George III had their first son, George. In 1763, their son Frederick was born, and they had 15 children.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will likely end with a montage into the future of them having their firstborn son. But it is unclear how many of their children will make an appearance or if any at all.

The prequel series will premiere in May

Fans can expect an explosive prequel series that will give backstory into the ton fans love in Bridgerton. Andjoa Andoh revealed that race will be central to Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Rhimes explained that the prequel will showcase how a young woman is thrust into a political world. She will develop her voice amid marriage.

A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date. pic.twitter.com/IPAP6uxcWD — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to premiere on Netflix on May 4, 2023. It will consist of six episodes. Actor India Amarteifio will star as young Queen Charlotte, alongside Corey Mylchreest as young King George III. Fans will also see the start of Charlotte and Brimsley’s lifelong friendship in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.