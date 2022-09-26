‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Who Is the Actor Playing King George III

The Bridgerton universe is getting a new heartthrob for fans to fawn over. Instead of the Bridgerton family, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will focus on the rise of a free-spirited and rambunctious young Charlotte as she sets forth in an arranged marriage with King George III. Fans saw a glimpse of an older King in Bridgerton Season 2, but who will play the younger version for the prequel?

Corey Mylchreest as King George III in ‘Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story’ | via Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will follow Queen Charlotte and King George III’s love story

During Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event, fans got their first look at the future brewing romance between the two main characters. Actor India Amarteifio will play the role of the Young Queen Charlotte as she is thrust into the world of the higher elite as she is set to marry a king. But Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will also dive into the societal shift that comes with her reign as, historically, she is the first black queen.

The Netflix prequel series gives backstory into the integrated ton fans see in the Bridgerton series. Above all, it will provide a backstory into her marriage that blossomed into true love. In the first teaser of the series, fans see Amarteifio trying to climb over a wall in the garden. For what purpose? To escape the possibility of having to marry.

But she is caught by a handsome young man who is bewildered by what she is doing. He soon learns that the young Charlotte believes the king is a troll or a beast, despite having never met him. The handsome young man refuses to help a “lady in distress.” He claims, “I have absolutely no intention of helping you. I refuse when that lady in distress is trying to go over a wall so she does not have to marry me.”

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Sets up Spinoff Series With the Queen, Violet Bridgerton, and Lady Danbury

That is right. The man is the young King George III in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. With the first look at the character for the series, fans want to know who is the actor in the role.

Corey MyIchreest stars as King George III in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

The Netflix Bridgerton prequel series seems full of budding new actors. In the leading role of King George III for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is newcomer Corey Mylchreest. The actor is relatively new before landing the role in the Netflix series.

According to IMDb, in 2021, he had a role in the short movie Mars. But his biggest claim to fame was with another Netflix series. Mylchreest played the role of Adonis in the acclaimed fantasy and supernatural horror drama The Sandman. Fans might have a hard time recollecting the character.

Mylchreest appeared as Adonis in the first episode, “Sleep of the Just.” The character appears for a short period in the time jump to 1926, 10 years after the Sandman (Tom Sturridge) was captured. Alex Burgess (Laurie Kynaston) tells the waiting guests that there is no more room for the event. The man that taunts him is Mylchreest as Adonis.

RELATED: ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Finale: Bloom Learns More About Dragon Flame, as She Makes a Shocking Decision

On the actor’s Instagram, he shared the small scene he was a part of. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be Mylchreest’s first major leading role.

The prequel series has wrapped production

Shondaland is ready to have fans doused in riveting content. Not only are fans eager for Bridgerton Season 3 and to see if Colin finally realizes his love for Penelope, but Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a welcome addition. According to Shondaland TV, the series has finished production.

While fans got their first look at the young Charlotte and her first meeting with her future husband, the premiere date is still in the air. Fans will have to wait and see when the prequel series will air. The series will dive into the King’s story, his reign, and his deteriorating health that led to his nickname, “Mad King George.”

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: How Does Colin Uncover Penelope Is Lady Whistledown in the Books?