‘Queen Charlotte’: King George Is Hiding a Massive Secret

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will air in a few months. The drama series is the prequel to the Bridgerton series. The new show will center on a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio), who arrives in England without power for an arranged marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest). The limited series is set to reveal more than we could have ever known about the queen and the world around her.

So many fans still don’t know about young King George, but it’s clear that he’s hiding something.

India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte and King George as Corey Mylchreest in 'Bridgerton'

Queen Charlotte and King George are getting the ‘Bridgerton’ treatment

Queen Charlotte is one of the most dazzling characters in Bridgerton. Now, fans will see her origin story and the younger years of some of the 19th-century series most beloved characters. The official logline for the series reads,

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

King George is hiding a massive secret

While this series is centered on Queen Charlotte as she leaves behind the only home, she’s ever known for her new life in England; fans will also learn a great deal about King George. The dashing young king seen in the teaser trailer is worlds away from the older man in Bridgerton who is dealing with dementia.

The official description for Queen Charlotte, the novel by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes, reveals more about the character. It says in part,

Born a German Princess, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was beautiful, headstrong, and fiercely intelligent, not precisely the attributes the British Court had been seeking in a spouse for the young King George III. But her fire and independence were exactly what she needed, because George had secrets — secrets with the potential to shake the very foundations of the monarchy.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ premiere

The prequel series is set to debut on May 4, and though it does have the king and queen’s romance at the center, the series is about much more than love and finding a home. For Rhimes, the series is about finding power and using your voice.

“It’s very much about how you survive in a world in which you have no power,” Rhimes told Tudum. “Where do you find the power in that? When I think about this series and what I want audiences to take away from it, I think the most important thing is I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love, love is hard, love is difficult, love has many layers, and I also want them to take away the idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn’t have to be the obvious one.”

Fans are eager to see it all unfold over six episodes.