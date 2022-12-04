Queen Elizabeth II Really Wanted Prince Harry to Find His Way in U.S. After He and Meghan Stepped Down, Author Insists

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step down from their royal roles in early 2020, came as a shock to just about everyone. That includes members of the Firm who reportedly only learned about the Sussexes’ plans minutes before they announced their intentions publicly.

Some have always wondered what Queen Elizabeth II really thought when the Sussexes decided to step down. Now a friend of the late monarch as well as her husband Prince Philip is claiming that she believed Harry may have been “over in love” with Meghan but had high hopes the duke would really find himself in America.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside St. George’s Chapel following the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth thought Harry was ‘over in love’ with Meghan

Broadcaster, former politician, writer, and friend of the royals Gyles Brandreth has authored a new biography about the late queen titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.

In an excerpt published in the Daily Mail, he said the royal family matriarch was “truly delighted” when Harry decided to marry Meghan. Brandreth added that the queen did however think the prince was perhaps a little “over in love” with the former Suits star.

“This was as far as she came — to my knowledge at least — to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex,” Brandreth wrote. “She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome.”

The queen did want the duke to find a path that made him happy

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down, the Palace released a statement from the queen that read:

I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.

According to Brandreth, Queen Elizabeth really did want her grandson to find happiness and “was anxious that Harry should ‘find his feet’ in California and ‘find really useful things to do.’“

The queen didn’t turn her back on Sussexes after the Oprah interview

Oprah Winfrey Interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for primetime special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Brandreth also pointed out that even after the damaging interview the Sussexes gave to former talk show Oprah Winfrey, the monarch didn’t hold it against Harry.

“I can tell you, because I know this, that the queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about ‘this television nonsense,’” Brandreth said.

Brandreth also revealed that he “had heard that the queen had a form of myeloma– bone marrow cancer– which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life.”