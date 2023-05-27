Queen Maxima Wears This Sentimental Bracelet Almost Every Day

Queen Maxima cherishes a sentimental bracelet that holds a special place in her heart. While her symbolic engagement ring captivated the nation, the bracelet holds a treasured place in her collection.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Queen Maxima wears this sentimental bracelet nearly every day

Since her marriage to King Willem-Alexander in 2002, Queen Maxima has held a prominent position in the royal family of the Netherlands. Willem-Alexander ascended to the throne of the Netherlands in April 2013 following the abdication of his mother, Beatrix, who had reigned for 33 years.

Their engagement was a momentous occasion, announced to the nation during a live televised broadcast in The Hague in 2001. On that day, Maxima addressed the nation in her native Dutch, capturing the hearts of the people.

Although hailing from Argentina, Maxima endeared herself to the nation with her symbolic engagement ring. The ring pays homage to the House of Orange-Nassau, the illustrious Dutch royal dynasty.

Despite the importance of the ring, there is another piece of jewelry Maxima wears almost daily. Since 2011, Maxima has been adorning her wrist with a yellow-gold chain bracelet that holds immense sentimental value.

A closer look at Queen Maxima’s sentimental bracelet

On most days, Maxima adds a touch of elegance to her ensemble with a yellow gold chain bracelet featuring vibrant cabochon gemstones. This unique piece showcases a stylish rubber set design.

Interestingly, the bracelet holds a sentimental significance. Willem-Alexander and the couple’s three daughters gave her the bracelet on her 40th birthday. The gemstones adorning the piece symbolize the birth months of her family members.

For instance, crystal symbolizes Willem-Alexander, while blue topaz represents their eldest child and the future heir to the throne, Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Adding an extra layer of sentimentality, the corresponding names of each family member are delicately engraved beneath their respective gemstones.

Jewelry expert Maxwell Stone estimates that the bracelet is worth around $40,000. Though, admittedly, it is difficult to put a price on a piece that holds this much sentimental value.

“Though oozing with sentimental value, the bracelet doesn’t carry a high monetary value,” Stone explained. “I’d estimate it to be worth $40,000 (£32,000).”

The Dutch royal jewelry collection is owned by a trust

Maxima met Willem-Alexander back in 1999. In the early days of their romance, Maxima had no idea she was dating the King. After a few years of dating, they tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in 2002.

Although Maxima holds an important place in Dutch royalty, her jewelry collection has an interesting backstory. According to Duchess Diary, the most significant and splendid pieces of the Dutch royal jewel collection are held in trust.

So, although Maxima adorns herself with these magnificent jewels, they are not owned by her personally. Instead, they belong to the esteemed Orange-Nassau Foundation, established to ensure the preservation of this invaluable collection.

This arrangement allows various members of the royal family to wear these historical treasures. It is important to note, however, that Maxima’s bracelet is not currently a part of the trust items.