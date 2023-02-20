‘Queen’s Court’: Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea Dating Histories

Peacock has a new dating series. Starring Tamar Braxton, Nivea, and Evelyn Lozada, Queen’s Court is executive produced by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, Rodney Peete. Over ten 60-minute episodes chronicling their quest for love, The Peetes will give their advice on suitors and what it takes to make a relationship work. Braxton, Lozada, and Nivea will also lean on one another in the process and develop a sisterhood. While it’s the first dating show for all three women, they have had some high profile relationships.

Tamar Braxton went through two public splits within three years

Braxton Family Values fans first met Braxton when she was married to record executive, Vincent Herbert. The two wed in 2008. For three years, Braxton played the dutiful wife as she grew frustrated with feeling stagnant in her career. With the success of her family’s reality series, she convinced Herbert to sign her as an artist. After her first delf-titled debut album flopped in 2007, she released her Grammy-nominated follow up Love & War in 2013 and proved that she could stand independently. But with her star rising, marital trouble followed.

Their spinoff series Tamar & Vince chornciled the pair trying to balance work and personal, and becoming parents to their son, Logan. By Season 5, Braxton was hosting, touring, filming other projects, and more. After arguing with Herbert to get a co-manager to separate their business affairs, things grew more tense. She filed for divorce in 2017. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, and Braxton had already moved on to a new love interest.

Braxton began dating finance guru, David Adefeso, and proclaimed her love for him publicly. He was even featured in her reality series Get Your Life. But sources close to the couple claimed Adefeso was controlling. After an attempted suicide landed Braxton in the hospital and under intense therapy, their relationship cracks began to show. They split in 2020, and Adefeso accused Braxton of domestic violence, and was granted a temporary retsraining order. She denied his claims. They reportedly briefly reconciled last year before a final split.

Evelyn Lozada’s relationships has been filled with infidelity and a domestic violence incident

Lozada hasn’t had an easy dating life either. When she first appeared on Basketball Wives, she was newly single after ending a 10-year relationship with former NBA player, Antione Walker. By Season 2 of the VH1 reality series, she was dating NFL standout, Chad “Ochocino” Johnson. They wed in 2012, but 41 days later, they split.

According to Lozada, Ochocino headbutt her after she confronted him about cheating, leaving her with a seven inch laceration on her forehead that required stitches. He was ordered to undergo a program for domestic violence.

A year later, Lozada announced that she was pregnant by MLB star, Carl Crawford. They got engaged Christmas 2013. Their son was born in 2014. They split and called off their engagement in 2017 after Lozada says he cheated.

Nivea was married to a record producer and engaged to a rap icon

The “Don’t Mess With My Man” singer had her heartbroken by the men she loved also. Nivea was married to record producer, The Dream, and they have three children together. But before their nuptials, she was madly in love with Lil Wayne. The two were engaged and lived together, but they split after she discovered he was also dating the mother of his child.

After her split from Dream, Nivea and Wayne reunited, and had a son together. But she learned she was pregnant by Wayne at the same time Lauren London was expecting his child. Obviously, that put a damper on things. Despite the drama, she remains close friends with both exes. Hopefully, all women find their prince charming on the dating series.