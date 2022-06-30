‘Queer as Folk’: How to Watch the New Reboot

Queer as Folk is back with a modern twist. The NBC series premiered just in time for Pride Month so here’s a breakdown of what to expect and how to watch.

How to watch the new ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot

Fin Argus as Mingus in ‘Queer as Folk’ | Peacock

Queer as Folk will be available to watch exclusively on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. While the streamer does offer a free version of its service, Queer as Folk may only be available for those with a paid subscription.

Peacock Premium, the streamer’s cheapest option, costs $4.99 per month. But with this version, viewers will need to sit through ads while watching.

The upper-tier service, Peacock Premium Plus, is $9.99 a month. But with this subscription, all of the streamer’s content is available ad-free.

Unfortunately, Peacock discontinued their free trial option back in 2021. So, to watch Queer as Folk, viewers will have to purchase a subscription.

How many episodes is ‘Queer as Folk’?

Queer as Folk premiered on Peacock on June 9, 2022. Luckily, the show dropped all eight episodes of the season at once. So viewers won’t have to worry about waiting for weekly episodes.

What’s ‘Queer as Folk’ about?

Unlike its predecessors, the new Queer as Folk reboot begins with a tragic event that pulls its characters together. According to the official synopsis, the series follows an LGBTQ community as it comes together after a devastating mass shooting.

“Queer as Folk is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy,” the synopsis reads.

The original ‘Queer as Folk’ debuted in 1999

Queer as Folk was a groundbreaking British television series that premiered on Channel 4 in 1999. The show, which was written by Russell T. Davies, followed the experiences of three gay men living in Manchester. The new Queer as Folk reboot brings Davies back as executive producer.

After its success in the UK, the series was reimagined for a U.S. audience. The American adaptation of Queer as Folk premiered on Showtime in 2000 and ran successfully for five seasons until 2005. Its cast includes notable Hollywood names, including Hal Sparks, Gale Harold, and Chris Potter.

For those who want to check out the original Showtime version, there’s good news. The series is available to stream via Hulu and Showtime Now.

Who’s in the ‘Queer as Folk’ cast?

The Queer as Folk reboot boasts a stellar lineup of actors. The cast includes award-winning stars like Kim Catrall (Sex and the City, How I Met Your Father), Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Yellowjackets), and Ed Begley Jr. (St. Elsewhere, Young Sheldon).

The show’s main cast features Fin Argus as Mingus; CG as Shar; Jesse James Keitel as Ruthie O’Neil; Ryan O’Connell as Julian Beaumont; Johnny Sibilly as Noah Hernandez; and Devin Way as Brodie Beaumont. Other notable stars include Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt as Ali, Nyle DiMarco, Benito Skinner, Lukas Gage, Megan Stalter, Olli Haaskivi, and Calvin Seabrooks.

