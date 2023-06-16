R.J. Roman becomes one of the fastest qualifiers on 'American Ninja Warrior' by scoring a time far under 1:20.

It became one of the fastest qualifiers ever in the history of NBC‘s American Ninja Warrior when R.J. Roman’s high-energy performance blows everyone away.

Given the moniker of one of the “best Ninjas” in the world, Roman attacks the challenging course with ease, making the advanced obstacles look like child’s play as he completely shreds the course. Roman’s course completion becomes the “fastest of the season” as the $1 million prize looks very possible this time.

R.J. Roman shreds the ‘American Ninja Warrior’ course

From the minute he hits the course, Roman dominates every single challenge. American Ninja Warrior hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila immediately know they are witnessing history being made. “R.J. Roman has one speed – fast!” Iseman proclaims in an exclusive sneak peek clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. Adding, “He’ll need to finish in under 1 minute and 20.”

R.J. Roman | Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Gbajabiamila replies, “I don’t think that’ll be an issue.” Indeed, watching Roman move quickly from challenge to challenge. “He’s a heavy metal musician and he’s shredding this course!” Iseman says.

Roman hit the fourth obstacle in under 30 seconds. “R.J. Roman looks even stronger than he did last year,” Iseman observes. “Five buzzers last year, wow, he is just sending it here. By far the fastest through the course to this point.”

He could win the $1 million ‘American Ninja Warrior’ prize

Roman is crushing the American Ninja Warrior course and Iseman and Gbajabiamila could not be more excited about his “unbelievable pace” so far. Especially because Roman was a musician, not an athlete growing up. “He was into music, but he is now one of the best Ninjas in the world!” Iseman says.

Gbajabiamila shares that Roman is definitely in peak shape. “He’s in his prime,” he says, at 25 years old, 5’6, 145 pounds.

He takes down the Mega Wall challenge as if it was nothing. The crowd goes wild and Roman hits the buzzer at 1:06.55. “That’s how we do it!” Roman says. Cameras flash to Roman’s home where his family is clearly pumped.

“Hey R.J., slow your butt down, you’re gonna get a ticket moving that fast!” Gbajabiamila jokes. Roman quips back, “You gonna give me another ticket? That’s what all my $10,000 went to last year!”

Iseman recalls how Roman was only “seconds away” from having a perfect season. “You look stronger this year,” he tells Roman. “Is this year you get the $1 million, buddy?”

While Roman admits every year he feels like he could win, the most important aspect of competing is the community they are building.

Who is R.J. Roman?

A Floridian who grew up in Jacksonville, Roman currently co-owns Obstacle Ninja Academy in Orlando. He’s still a rocker and plays bass in the band Emuness.

He recently said he’s going for the top prize. “My eyes are set on the million-dollar prize, not on the $100,000 prize for whoever goes farthest,” he told the Florida Times Union. Roman maintains concentration on beating the course and not his competitors. Plus “The biggest part of it is the mentality,” he said. “You kind of always have to commit and trust yourself on obstacles.”

Watch R.J. Roman’s stunning obstacle domination on American Ninja Warrior, which airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.