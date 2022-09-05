Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II

Rafael Nadal is one of the most successful and famous tennis players in the world, and Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most famous people in the world. But when the athlete had the chance to spend some time with the royal family matriarch he had to decline.

Read on to find out why Nadal turned down an invitation from the monarch.

(L): Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for photo after win | Julian Finney/Getty Images, (R): Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice | Kirsty O’Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The invitation Nadal received from Queen Elizabeth

Every year Wimbledon, which is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, takes place at the All England Club from late June through early July. Some of the royals who have been in attendance the last few years include Kate Middleton, who is the All England Club’s Royal Patron, as well as Prince William and Meghan Markle.

It’s rare that Queen Elizabeth attends the event though as she’s only been there four times. In 2010, she made an appearance at the tournament which was her first time since 1977 so the players who got to meet and speak with her figured it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Express noted that Nadal previously revealed that he was invited to meet with the queen during her visit to the venue that year as well. However, he had to turn that invite down.

Queen Elizabeth II meets (L-R) Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Andy Roddick, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki as she attends the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships | Oli Scarff – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Why the tennis star declined the invitation

Nadal had to play the same day Queen Elizabeth was there and decided to stick to his pre-match routines instead of meeting her.

“It was disappointing for me but the Wimbledon club knows I have my routines before the match,” Nadal said. “I knew it was going to be a very difficult match. I had to practice around then, so it was impossible for me. I have my routines. Before the match, it is very difficult … I had to practice at that time, so it was impossible for me to meet her at that moment.”

The monarch ended up leaving after watching Andy Murray of Britain’s victory, so she did not see Nadal’s match. “Seriously, I thought the queen was going to be at my match and I would love to have the chance to meet her after the match. But it wasn’t possible … For me it was disappointing,” he explained. “I was excited to meet her but it was a very important match for me too.”

Nadal went on to win Wimbledon that year.

Nadal has a close relationship with other monarchs

Princess Charlene, Rafael Nadal, and Prince Albert at the ATP Masters Series Monte Carlo Rolex Masters | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Although he didn’t get to meet Queen Elizabeth II, Nadal has met her cousin, the Duke of Kent, when he presented the athlete with the trophy after winning in 2008 and 2010. Nadal also knows a few princes and other monarchs very well.

The tennis champ met Prince Albert II of Monaco on several occasions and visited the Prince’s Palace. Moreover, he’s known King Felipe VI of Spain for several years and has a close relationship with Felipe VI’s father, the former king of Spain Juan Carlos I.

