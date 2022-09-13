Ramona Singer Blames ‘RHONY’ for Her Divorce, Kari Wells From ‘Married to Medicine’ Says Reality TV Can Kill Relationships

It shouldn’t be a huge shock that Ramona Singer blames The Real Housewives of New York City for her divorce. Ramona and Mario Singer were married for nearly 20 years and they split shortly after a vow renewal ceremony shown on RHONY.

Mario has blamed the show for the dissolution of his marriage, but Ramona usually refers to Mario’s infidelity or finances for the breakup. And while that is likely true, friend Kari Wells from Bravo’s Married to Medicine said Ramona recently said RHONY takes some of the blame for the breakup.

Ramona blames ‘RHONY’ for her divorce, Kari Wells says

Ramona doesn’t blame just being on reality television for the demise of her marriage. But rather the pressure reality TV brings to a relationship. “Ramona was saying that the other day she blames a lot of what happened for her divorce because you’re under a lot of pressure,” Kari said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Ramona Singer and Mario Singer |Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“You’re dealing with your cast members and drama and problems,” she said, reflecting on her own experience on Married to Medicine. “And you’re working, filming. And then you got your job or whatever you do normally and the kids. There’s not a lot of time for husbands. And I think that can lead to husbands feeling a little bit left out and then minor problems become major problems.”

‘RHONY’ simply exposed the cracks in Ramona and Mario’s marriage

Kari added, “And if you’re not sitting down and talking about it, and if you’re not completely having each other’s back, then there’s going to be problems in your marriage.”

She emphasized that it was the pressure, not necessarily the cameras that Ramona thinks hurt her marriage to Mario. “Well, she does blame a lot of the show for the stress that it put both of them under,” she remarked. That being said, Kari doesn’t think Ramona necessarily regrets being on RHONY.

“I don’t think so,” Kari said. “I think, she has a positive attitude. She’s the type of person that will say that is what it is, you know?

Don’t do ‘Housewives’ if you are hiding something, Kari Wells says

Ramona and Mario’s RHONY breakup is definitely not the only Housewives who divorced. A high percentage of Housewives have gotten divorced after long-term marriages. Kari said the series exposes cracks in the relationship, which open the floodgates.

“I think it’s the curse of a lot of relationships because it highlights a floor crack in your marriage, that’s going to be shown. That’s going to be highlighted” she emphasized. “Any skeletons you’ve got in the closet, they’re going to be revealed like for people to think that, ‘Oh, I did this and I can get away with that.’ That’s not, that’s not the case.”

“It will be shown because people are watching and people are revealing things and people are talking and there’s going to be secrets revealed,” she said. “So that’s just part of it. You have to accept that going into it, you can’t have a lot of secrets. I mean, it’s like politicians, you know, they think they’re going to get away with things. And then years later it comes out.”

Relationships aren’t the only secrets spilled to the cast member’s detriment. Legal missteps have landed some cast members in hot water and even in jail. Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey served prison time for financial fraud. Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City faces jail time for her involvement in a national telemarketing fraud scheme. Plus Erika Jane from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is still under investigation for hindering the investigation in her estranged husband’s fraud lawsuit.

RELATED: ‘RHONY’: Ramona Singer on How Much Time She’s Spending With Her Ex, Mario in Isolation