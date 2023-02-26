Ranking The Beatles’ Eras

All of The Beatles‘ eras were integral to their success and popularity, but some periods were better than others. Here is a ranking of all the group’s phases.

13. The Silver Beetles (May-August 1960)

May through August 1960 was the toughest of The Beatles’ eras. They’d changed their name from The Quarry Men to The Silver Beetles for Larry Parnes, who offered them the chance to support Johnny Gentle on a tour of Scotland. In The Beatles Anthology, George Harrison explained that they came back broke and haggard. It wasn’t terrific.

12. The Quarry Men (July 1957- May 1960)

The period of The Quarry Men was a little better because it was when John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison first met and became bandmates. They had even fewer prospects than in their Silver Beetles era, but at least they still had hope in their hearts.

11. Hamburg (August 1960 – July 1961)

As The Beatles again, they entered into their many residencies in Hamburg, Germany, and reestablished hope. Ringo Starr wasn’t isn’t in the group yet, but the band started to hone their performances. It wasn’t much better than Parnes’ tour, as they lived in horrible conditions and had to take pills to stay up to perform every night, but they emerged as great performers.

10. The Cavern Club (February, July 1961 – April 1962)

All their performances in Hamburg paid off for their residency at The Cavern Club. This was a perfect time for The Beatles because it was around this time that they met their future manager, Brian Epstein. They fined-tuned their performances and surprised the record store owner. Later, they made Epstein their manager, and he got them a recording contract.

9. ‘Please Please Me (1963)

With Ringo an official band member, The Beatles recorded and released their first couple of hits, including their first album, Please Please Me. The Beatles’ popularity, especially in the U.K. and Europe, was booming during this time. They performed at the Royal Variety Performance and prepared to break into the U.S.

8. ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ (end of 1967)

After making Sgt. Pepper, The Beatles made and released one of their most disliked albums, Magical Mystery Tour. George hated making the album and found himself traveling to another world. He longed to be in India. Suddenly, The Beatles started breaking away from each other and exploring different things.

7. ‘Abbey Road’ (mid-1969)

Abbey Road was recorded after Let It Be, which almost broke the band. By the time they recorded their last album, they barely spoke to one another and recorded separately. However, the album brought some of the best Beatles songs, including “Here Comes The Sun” and “The End.”

6. ‘Let It Be’ (early 1969)

George claimed to record Let It Be felt like the “winter of discontent.” This is the tensest of all The Beatles’ eras. None of them agreed with what they wanted to do next. They had no direction and no manager anymore. Epstein died in 1967. The initial thought was to film them recording an album and then have a TV performance or a massive concert abroad. Arguing commenced, and George reached boiling point and abruptly quit. Surprisingly, they finished the album, but fans can see how everything unfolded in The Beatles: Get Back.

5. ‘The White Album’ and India (1968)

This was an inspiring and rejuvenating time for The Beatles before the “winter of discontent.” The Beatles traveled to India to learn Transcendental Meditation from the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. It provided some quiet, calming time to write many songs, which later appeared on The White Album. In India, all kinds of new things inspired their songs.

4. Help!

Having a larger budget for their second film, The Beatles traveled far and wide for Help! The film’s popularity and many tours made The Beatles even more famous. During this time, they also performed at Shea Stadium. However, touring took its toll on the band mentally and physically.

3. ‘Sgt. Pepper’ (early 1967)

The Sgt. Pepper era was one of The Beatles’ most innovative. No one had recorded concept albums before, and the studio became a mecca of creativity. Songs like “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” and “Within You Without You” described how John, Paul, and George’s songwriting styles changed.

2. ‘With the Beatles,’ the U.S., and ‘A Hard Day’s Night (end of 1963 – 1964)

This is the most hectic of all The Beatles’ eras. They released With the Beatles and got their first No. 1 hit in the U.S., “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.” Beatlemania was in full swing, and the group planned their first trip to the U.S. When they arrived, it was pandemonium. They performed on The Ed Sullivan Show and other gigs. Then, weeks later, they started filming their first film, A Hard Day’s Night. This is one of the most memorable Beatles eras.

1. ‘Rubber Soul’ and ‘Revolver’ (1965 – August 1966)

The Beatles entered into one of their most innovative, creative, and inspiring periods during the making of Rubber Soul and Revolver. George called the albums Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. and didn’t seem to be much difference between them. Suddenly, The Beatles had time to experiment in the recording studio for the first time. They made songs that were unlike anything they’d ever recorded before. Their sound and lyrics changed; everything and anything inspired them, and it was all because they stopped touring. This Beatles era ushered in significant changes for The Beatles, and they began evolving quickly.

Ultimately, all of The Beatles’ eras were good in a sense. Without one, the group might not have shaped up to be one of the most famous bands in music history.