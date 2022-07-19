Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Changed Their Instagram Pronouns to They/Them

Lil Uzi Vert is the rapper behind “Money Longer” and “The Way Life Goes.” Recently, they changed their pronouns on Instagram, receiving support from Instagram users in the process. Here’s what we know about this musician and their latest project, “Space Cadet.”

Lil Uzi Vert changed their pronouns on Instagram to they/them

Lil Uzi Vert performs on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park | Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images

With over 16 million Instagram followers, Lil Uzi Vert quietly changed their pronouns on the social media platform. The rapper uses they/them pronouns, officially coming out as nonbinary. The artist became a top trending topic on Twitter, with some listeners sharing the support.

Fans reacted to Lil Uzi Vert changing their pronouns

Since changing their pronouns, Lil Uzi Vert earned support from fans worldwide, most of which commented on their latest Instagram post. (This was a video promoting the new song “Space Cadet.”)

“Uzi [is] already the greatest rapper to go by they/them,” one Instagram user wrote, while another said, “So proud of u for coming out !!! You’re super super valid.”

“Y’all having mental breakdowns in the comments because Uzi uses they/them pronouns now got me giggling and s***,” another Instagram user noted, earning hundreds of likes in the process.

In 2019, the artist shared their support for the LGTBQ community, posting an Instagram picture of themself in a black Nike “Be True” T-shirt with the Pride flag, complete with black sweatpants featuring a red inner stripe.

This rapper was always open to gender-fluid clothing options. That same year, Lil Uzi Vert shared their thoughts on women’s clothing during an interview with GQ Magazine, mentioning that they used to wear their mother’s jeans.

“The women’s section is waaaay better than the men’s section,” they said. “Always. The women’s section, you usually don’t have to get things tailored. It’s usually just on point.”

Lil Uzi Vert released new music on SoundCloud, including ‘Space Cadet’

In 2022, Uzi also debut new music on the distribution platform SoundCloud. That includes “I KNOW Prod. by Sonny Digital” and “SPACE CADET Prod. By Brandon Finessin, Bally, ShaunGoBrazy.” Both tracks earned thousands of likes.

Other musicians release content exclusively on SoundCloud, including BTS members and Billie Eilish when she was starting her career. Lil Uzi Vert’s “Demon High” was released on the platform, an original now available on Spotify as well.

On Spotify, some of their most popular songs include “The Way Life Goes” featuring Oh Wonder, “20 Mins,” and “XO Tour Lif3.” New music from the rapper is available exclusively on SoundCloud — at least for now. Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t mentioned if Space Cadet will available on other music services.

Lil Uzi Vert had a complicated relationship with releasing music. In 2019, they told fans they would quit music and would delete everything off music platforms. Thankfully, that was not the case, as the artist continues to tour and release new projects.

