In February, Lola Brooke celebrated her 30th birthday. Here's how the rising star celebrated after enjoying a successful 2023.

On Feb. 1, 2024, Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke celebrated her 30th birthday. Brooke had much to celebrate after a successful end to 2023; on Nov. 10, she released her debut album, Dennis Daughter. To ring in the start of a new year in her life, Brooke dined with friends at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square.

Lola Brooke | Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Brooke opted for a glam look at her birthday celebration. She wore a metallic, wet-look dress with a high slit up one side. The fabric of the dress made the rising star shimmer under the lights and contrasted with her platinum blonde hair.

The Brooklyn native wore a thick golden chain necklace and rings as she celebrated with friends.

Tree and Dj Ditisa | Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Among the attendees at Brooke’s birthday celebration were Tree and Dj Ditisa, who took over the music for the night.

Lola Brooke | Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Brooke has much to celebrate after an incredibly successful 2023. The rapper released her debut album, Dennis Daughter, two years after her song “Don’t Play With It” went viral on TikTok.

“I’m just telling my story,” she told Andscape. “I feel like people [already] know the ‘Don’t Play With It’ girl. But before the ‘Don’t Play With It’ girl, it was Shyniece. I have to take them down the timeline of what it was like to get to where I’m at right now. It’s an introduction.”

All her hard work has paid off. She earned a spot on the 2023 XXL Freshman Class list and received two nominations at the BET Awards.

“I’ve watched the BET Awards since I was a little girl and I have always wondered if I could be on that stage and I finally did it.”

Lola Brooke | Jason Mendez/Getty Images

This year, Brooke hopes to further her success by releasing new music, connecting with fans, and going on tour.

“I want to create new moments, that means going on tour and touching the people outside,” she told Essence. “I want to be the new face of New York City.”