Rare Photos of Princess Diana With Long Hair

An image many of us have of Princess Diana is with the signature short blonde crop we were so accustomed to seeing on her. But a question plenty of royal fans have asked is: Did the princess ever have long hair? Diana did wear her hair long as a child. But what about during her time as a royal when she was married to the future king? Well, turns out she did.

Here are some rare photos of the People’s Princess wearing her hair long.

A ’40s-inspired do

1984 was a year filled with plenty of ups and downs for Diana. It was the year her second son, Prince Harry, was born but it was also the time when she admitted that her marriage to then-Prince Charles had really deteriorated.

Whether things were good or bad behind palace walls, by then the press and public had fallen in love with the princess and she seemed to glow whenever she interacted with royal fans.

It was also the same year that she decided to grow her hair a bit longer than she normally did. There are more photos then than any other time of Princess Diana with longer-than-usual locks including the above image in which she donned a pink Jasper Conran suit along with ’40s-inspired do.

Remembrance Day Ceremony

Also in November 1984, Diana was pictured with shoulder-length hairstyle again.

The Princess of Wales was photographed attending the Remembrance Ceremony at the Cenotaph in London with the rest of the royals. Her hair is visible hanging down under her black hat.

Visiting a doctor

That same month the princess visited the home of Dr. Barnados in East Ham, London.

As Good Housekeeping noted, she wore half of her mane pinned back and the rest of it down that day.

Windswept hair

By January 1985, Diana opted to go shorter again and had her hair cut just above her shoulders.

But as the image above shows it was still a bit longer here than later photos released of Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother.

A fashion show in Sydney, Australia

Three years later, Diana attended a fashion show at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, and was pictured from the back with a stunning hair accessory strategically placed.

She rocked a paste diamante star-shaped piece from Butler and Wilson, which showed her hair long enough to be swept up and back neatly behind her ears.

