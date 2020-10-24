Rare Photos of Princess Diana With Long Hair
An image many of us have of Princess Diana is with the signature short blonde crop we were so accustomed to seeing on her. But a question plenty of royal fans have asked is: Did the princess ever have long hair? Diana did wear her hair long as a child. But what about during her time as a royal when she was married to the future king? Well, turns out she did.
Here are some rare photos of the People’s Princess wearing her hair long.
A ’40s-inspired do
1984 was a year filled with plenty of ups and downs for Diana. It was the year her second son, Prince Harry, was born but it was also the time when she admitted that her marriage to then-Prince Charles had really deteriorated.
Whether things were good or bad behind palace walls, by then the press and public had fallen in love with the princess and she seemed to glow whenever she interacted with royal fans.
It was also the same year that she decided to grow her hair a bit longer than she normally did. There are more photos then than any other time of Princess Diana with longer-than-usual locks including the above image in which she donned a pink Jasper Conran suit along with ’40s-inspired do.
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Also in November 1984, Diana was pictured with shoulder-length hairstyle again.
RELATED: Princess Diana Had to Stop Wearing This Popular Brand Because of Prince Charles and Camilla’s Affair
The Princess of Wales was photographed attending the Remembrance Ceremony at the Cenotaph in London with the rest of the royals. Her hair is visible hanging down under her black hat.
Visiting a doctor
That same month the princess visited the home of Dr. Barnados in East Ham, London.
RELATED: Princess Diana Really Didn’t Want to Dance With John Travolta Because She Was Hoping This Star Would Ask Her
As Good Housekeeping noted, she wore half of her mane pinned back and the rest of it down that day.
Windswept hair
By January 1985, Diana opted to go shorter again and had her hair cut just above her shoulders.
RELATED: Princess Diana Stayed At This Famous Actor’s Home To Hide From the Paparazzi
But as the image above shows it was still a bit longer here than later photos released of Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother.
A fashion show in Sydney, Australia
Three years later, Diana attended a fashion show at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, and was pictured from the back with a stunning hair accessory strategically placed.
She rocked a paste diamante star-shaped piece from Butler and Wilson, which showed her hair long enough to be swept up and back neatly behind her ears.
RELATED: Prince Charles Threw Princess Diana’s Ring at a Palace Aide in Anger After His Wedding