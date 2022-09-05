‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ Cast Reflect on Dating in France – A Kiss Means You’re Getting Married [Exclusive]

Bravo‘s Real Girlfriends in Paris cast dished about what it is really like to date in Paris and admitted that while dating is not all that different, French men take intimacy very seriously.

Emily Gorelik and Anya Firestone, who is engaged, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that French men aren’t casual kissers. “I think Frenchmen, from my experience if they kiss you –” Firestone started.

Gorelik finished her sentence, “They think you’re getting married!” But Gorelik added, “I love dating in France because it’s romantic and I’m a big romantic.” Firestone piped in that she was on the hunt for “a nice French doctor” for Gorelik.

Dating in Paris is romantic, but men are men … ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ cast says

Gorelik envisioned endless romance when she arrived in Paris. “I think coming to Paris, I always had this stereotype before I moved here,” she said. “I was like, oh my gosh, I’m most excited about dating in Paris because you have this sort of idea. It’s so romantic … Eiffel Tower, you know, walks by the Seine, all of that.”

Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Victoria Zito, Anya Firestone, Adja Toure | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“And you come here and you quickly realize that while you do have that, dating is the same pretty much across borders at the end of the day,” she said. “I mean, you have different norms and different cultural barriers. But you know, men are men.”

One ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ cast member was double booking, while another said no one would even ‘say hi’ to her

Adja Toure joked about double booking. “It was fun,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet about the Paris dating scene. “I think that I’m not someone who really uses dating apps. I’m much more of like a guerilla marketing type of person. Like, I’ll go to a bar [laughed]. So I think that being in Paris and luckily speaking French fluently, because I grew up speaking French, made it pretty easy in that regard.”

Time to live our American dreams in Paris! ????? We're saying, "Bonjour!" to our new series Real Girlfriends in Paris Sept 5, only on Bravo! #RGIP pic.twitter.com/xXK6aTuYZC — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 8, 2022

“But not knowing the neighborhoods very well and not knowing where to look, I actually ended up reverting to a dating app,” Toure added. “So fun little fact, about a month before I actually moved to Paris, I downloaded the passport version of a dating app and was swiping around like getting ready. So I was setting up my dates a month in advance because that’s how type-A I am.”

Kacey Margo laughed during the same interview. “Adja’s double booking, meanwhile I can barely get a single person to say hi to me!” she exclaimed. “By the way, Adja you can find the really cute boys down by the river. Like a nice drinking day … like let’s go hang out!”

“I have been in Paris for a couple of years now, but I only started dating recently because I actually got dumped before moving to Paris,” Margo shared. “So I was like, I’m going to find myself and hook up with men. And then once I got good at being Parisian, I was like … alright, what else is new?”

Victoria and Margaux’s dating path was not as clear cut

Margaux Lignel was definitely looking for love this season but said her love story ended up being with herself. “I had just gotten out of a relationship prior to starting filming and it was hard,” she said to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It was hard for me, but also, I think I needed to be a little bit single and be able to fully invest in what was going on with me and make myself a priority.” Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 is, “A love story between myself and myself,” she said.

Victoria Zito’s love story also begins with herself, bravely sharing that she is bi-sexual. She originally moved to Paris with her husband, but they divorced. She said the divorce was behind why she wanted to come out.

“I think that [divorce] happening in Paris made me develop a sense of f*** it,” she told E! News. “This is my life and this whole new chapter of my life, especially since we divorced, is about living my most authentic self and I feel like I couldn’t do that without just being open and honest. It was extremely, extremely hard for me.”

RELATED: Bravo’s ‘Gallery Girls’ Throwback Flavors New ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’