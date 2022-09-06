‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ Cast Reveals the Key Difference from ‘Real Housewives’

Real Housewives and Real Girlfriends in Paris share similar names, but they couldn’t be more different. That’s according to the cast of Bravo’s newest reality show, which follows a group of young American women living in Paris. The stars recently shared the key difference that sets Real Girlfriends in Paris apart from Real Housewives.

‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ stars Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Victoria Zito, and Adja Toure | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ premiered on Bravo this week

The first two episodes of Real Girlfriends in Paris debuted on Monday, Sept. 5. They introduced the six American expats — Adja Toure, Kacey Margo, Victoria Zito, Margaux Lignel, Anya Firestore, and Emily Gorelik — all of whom have a deep love for the City of Lights and moved there to pursue their dreams.

Throughout season 1, viewers will see the girlfriends explore romance in Paris, further their careers, and have fun and new experiences. But Real Girlfriends in Paris isn’t always a walk in the French park; the stars will also face financial challenges, heartbreak, homesickness, and tough decisions.

The stars of ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ shared the difference between their show and the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

Bravo has long been known for its massive Real Housewives franchise, which documents the lives of affluent women in cities all around the world, including Beverly Hills, New York City, Dubai, and Vancouver. According to the cast of Real Girlfriends in Paris, the new show takes a different approach to reality TV by cutting back on the drama and focusing more on friendship.

“The thing that makes it really special is the fact that we’re six different girls that actually get along really well,” Toure recently told Today. “There’s not the same housewives drama.”

Toure continued on to say that Real Girlfriends in Paris highlights the “solidarity” between a group of women who are in very similar situations as American twenty-somethings in Paris.

Firestone shared a similar sentiment during an interview on Yahoo’s In the Know’s podcast, We Should Talk.

“I joked before that, like, The Real Housewives throw cake at each other, and we eat cake together because we’re in Paris, and it’s delicious, and Marie Antoinette said we should,” she said.

Of course, Real Girlfriends in Paris isn’t completely drama-free, and some arguments may come up between the stars. However, Firestone said the show has more “personal” drama than “interpersonal.”

“We are kind of all dealing with our own struggles. We’re all dealing with our own individual career struggles and relationships,” Gorelik told Today. “At the end of the day, we’re dealing with these individual struggles, but we also come together as a group and are able to be there for each other and be a crying shoulder, a laugh or motivation.”

Authenticity is important on ‘RGIP’

Another huge defining factor on Real Girlfriends in Paris is authenticity. While other reality shows might have staged moments, RGIP is “not guided in any manner,” Toure added. The goal is to be genuine and show a real glimpse at life in Paris — without the rose-colored glasses.

“I’m excited for people to see every day Paris as opposed to Instagram Paris or Pinterest Paris,” Margo told Today.

Real Girlfriends in Paris airs new episodes on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

