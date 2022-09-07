‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ Might Be as Hate-Watchable as ‘Emily in Paris’

Real Girlfriends in Paris finally debuted on Bravo this week, and many viewers share one opinion: It’s a bit cringeworthy. And yet, there’s just enough cringe to keep those same viewers coming back for more. While Real Girlfriends in Paris tries to set itself apart from Netflix’s Emily in Paris, a scripted series with a similar concept, it might just follow in EIP’s footsteps as the next hate-watch hit. Here’s what fans are saying.

Anya Firestone and Victoria Zito in ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

‘Emily in Paris’ became a show people love to hate-watch

Netflix’s Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American expat whose job transfers her to a marketing firm in Paris. She begins to document her life in the City of Lights on social media and quickly gains a following from it. As much as Emily loves her new Parisian life, she experiences a culture clash in the workplace that often gets her into trouble. She also finds herself in a complicated love triangle.

While Emily in Paris is one of Netflix’s most popular romantic comedy shows, it’s also one of the most hated. The first season was criticized for its stereotypical and cliché portrayal of French people and the general culture in Paris. Still, fans and anti-fans watched Emily in Paris enough that it remained on Netflix’s Top 10 charts around the globe. It earned a second season, followed by renewals for seasons 3 and 4. Emily in Paris’ reputation continues as the show that people love to hate.

Many ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ viewers say this will be their new favorite ‘hate-watch’

Now, the reality show version of Emily in Paris is earning the same reputation. Bravo’s Real Girlfriends in Paris follows six American women who have all moved to Paris to forge their own paths. They each have a deep love for the City of Lights and a dream to pursue careers and romance there. However, along the way, they’ll face financial challenges, heartbreak, and homesickness.

The first two episodes debuted on Monday, Sept. 5. Real Girlfriends in Paris has received mixed reviews from fans. Even though it’s an authentic look at Paris, the show is not immune to criticism for portraying stereotypes like Emily in Paris did. This time, many fans have taken issue with the way some of the Americans act.

“As a French person, it’s a trip to watch. Anya is like … the human personification of what Americans think Paris is, I have a bit of a hard time with her to be honest,” one viewer wrote in a Reddit discussion.

“Part of me is the target demographic for this show as I am obsessed with Paris and try to go every year. But then the other part of me wonders if I am as obnoxious as these girls,” another person added.

Countless viewers have already declared that they aren’t exactly fond of RGIP, but they’ll keep watching.

“This felt like a fever dream,” someone wrote in the thread. “If I saw most of these people in the wild, I would die of secondhand embarrassment. I will see y’all next week.”

“These women are vapid in a way that I did not expect. This is going to become my ultimate hate-watch,” a viewer wrote in another discussion.

Other viewers have defended ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’

As cringeworthy as Real Girlfriends in Paris can be, other viewers had to admit that it is pretty accurate.

“I actually think the show is cuter than I thought it would be and the girls seem genuinely nice. People are a little harsh – this seems pretty nail on the head of the memories I have studying abroad and visiting Paris,” one person wrote.

“I’m an American expat in the south of France, and while this show is absolutely cringe, I feel like they’d be some of my friends!” another user added.

Whether you love Real Girlfriends in Paris or love to hate it, you can watch new episodes every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

