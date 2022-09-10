‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’: What Does Anya Firestone Do for Work?

Many friend groups have the “mom friend.” In the Real Girlfriends in Paris cast, that’s Anya Firestone. Viewers met Firestone when the first two episodes of Bravo‘s newest reality show premiered on Sept. 5. Though she was born and raised in New York, she has lived in Paris for a decade and has fully immersed herself in French culture through her jobs. Read on to learn more about what Real Girlfriends in Paris star Anya Firestone does for work.

Anya Firestone on ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ introduces Anya Firestone, the ‘mother’ of the friend group

While the other stars of Real Girlfriends only moved to Paris permanently in recent years, Firestone has lived in the City of Lights off and on for 10 years. According to Bravo, she has a “master’s degree in French cultural studies” from Columbia University Graduate School. Her French knowledge, combined with her motherly qualities, makes Firestone the friend to lean on for advice on dating in Paris, adjusting to French culture, combatting homesickness, and more. She lives in her apartment with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their dog, Zsa Zsa.

“Raising five young American women in Paris is a full-time job,” Firestone says in the RGIP trailer. “And I would love to see them off with a nice young French man.”

Anya Firestone’s work involves being an expert in French culture and history

So, what is Firestone’s actual full-time job? She wears many hats (literally and figuratively). As Bravo states, Firestone is “licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris.” She’s also a “Nationally Licensed Museum Lecturer,” as well as an art critic and “art and culture theorist.”

Fans can take a closer look at Firestone’s work on her business’s website, Maison Firestone. According to the site, Maison Firestone “curates out-of-the-box and out-of-the-boutique experiences poised to amplify brand identity through cultural engagement.” Firestone is responsible for planning and hosting private parties that emphasize French culture, brand storytelling, and networking.

“Creating full-sensory events, dinners, and tours, we engage, educate, and enchant VIP clients through collaborations built on art and culture, in areas including fashion, jewelry, design, beauty, and technology,” the description continues.

On Maison Firestone’s website, fans of Firestone can find a library of articles written by the founder herself. There’s also an archive of Maison Firestone’s clients, including clothing stores, beauty brands, and even celebrity agencies. Some of the business’s past events include a luncheon with Elizabeth Olsen and a jewelry gala.

Anya Firestone says it takes ‘the chutzpah’ to run her business as an American in Paris

Anya Firestone spoke briefly about her work in an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet alongside her Real Girlfriends in Paris co-star, Emily Gorelik. She revealed that fans of the show will see Firestone face some career challenges in season 1.

“What you will see this season is firstly the chutzpah, as we say in New York, that it takes to really try something that is not even a normal thing in the United States and to try it in France,” Firestone said. “And to try to get your business idea out there in front of people in art and in fashion and gastronomy. I mean, Paris is the city of high culture. And I am an American woman telling the French what to do with their culture. So that takes the chutzpah.”

New episodes of Real Girlfriends in Paris air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

