‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’: When to Watch New Episodes on Bravo

Get ready to explore the City of Lights with Real Girlfriends in Paris, the newest reality show on Bravo. This series follows a group of young American twenty-somethings as they tackle life in Paris. Here’s a guide to watching Real Girlfriends in Paris, so fans never have to miss new episodes.

‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ stars Margaux Lignel, Adja Toure, and Emily Gorelik | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

What is ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’?

Real Girlfriends in Paris documents the lives of six American expats — Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Victoria Zito, Margaux Lignel, Adja Toure, and Kacey Margo — as they live in the City of Lights. The friends explore the Paris dating scene, face exciting career moves, and discover the city’s rich culture. However, they also deal with heartbreak, homesickness, financial struggles, and tough decisions. The girlfriends must lean on each other during major turning points in their lives.

Real Girlfriends in Paris has already been compared to Netflix’s Emily in Paris, a scripted romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins. The show follows Collins’ Emily Cooper as she moves to Paris for a new job and becomes entangled in complicated relationship drama. While the shows do have similarities, Zito recently told E! News that Real Girlfriends in Paris is more “authentic.”

“I think it’s really hard not to make comparisons between the two, especially with how famous and how successful Emily in Paris was. But I do think that our show gives such a more raw and authentic perspective of what life is actually like there,” she said.

‘RGiP’ premieres on Monday, Sept. 5

Real Girlfriends in Paris kicks off its first episode tonight, Sept. 5, at 9:15 p.m. ET on Bravo. The premiere comes immediately after a super-sized episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, according to Bravo TV. Fans can get an idea of what to expect thanks to episode 1’s synopsis:

“Victoria, Kacey and Adja share life stories over fried food and ranch dressing; Anya hosts the girls for an American Thanksgiving dinner where Emily opens up about wanting to find love in Paris.”

Bravo has also shared a preview of season 1, as seen above. The clip called Paris the “most magical city” and teased how the girls have become a family. Additionally, viewers get a glimpse of their dating lives and career challenges. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Bravo show without a bit of drama, too.

When and how to watch new episodes of ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’

It takes deux, baby! Catch the first deux episodes of Real Girlfriends in Paris Monday! #RGIP ?? — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 2, 2022

According to a tweet from Bravo, the second episode of Real Girlfriends in Paris will also air on Monday. That one will see Victoria make plans with her crush as the girls attend a handball game to see Kacey’s “new fling.” Plus, Adja gets candid about her troubles with commitment.

Following the Labor Day premiere, Real Girlfriends in Paris will air new episodes every Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Season 1 will have 10 episodes, according to Bravo.

Fans can watch Real Girlfriends in Paris on Bravo or on Peacock the next day. However, those who want to watch on Peacock will need a premium subscription. Those who don’t have cable but want to watch on Bravo can check out free trials of live TV streaming options, such as Hulu, DirectTV Stream, and fuboTV. Bravo will air reruns of the episodes, so that’s also an option for viewers who can’t tune into the 9 p.m. airings.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on Real Girlfriends in Paris.

