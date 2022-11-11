‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reportedly Being Put on a ‘Long Pause’ a la ‘RHONY’ After a Very Messy Season 12

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just wrapped a very messy season 12. And, rumor has it, fans will have to wait a while for season 13. The show has reportedly been put on a “long pause” just like Bravo has done with the original Real Housewives of New York cast. But, just how long that pause will be remains a mystery.

The season 12 cast of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ | Casey Durkin/Bravo

Rumors are already swirling about a ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast shakeup

As the three-part season 12 RHOBH reunion was playing out on Bravo, the drama among the fractured cast was heating up on social media. Lisa Rinna was at war with Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards’ loyalties were all over the place, Diana Jenkins was filing numerous lawsuits, and Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son was the target of a racist bot attack. It’s been a lot, and it’s causing some serious rumors about a cast shake-up.

The disastrous season 12 has resulted in fans demanding that Rinna be fired, which could happen because of her public attacks against Bravo boss Andy Cohen and the show itself. But, that’s just the beginning. In fact, there is so much going on that filming for the new season — which typically begins in October or November based on prior seasons — is not happening.

Like ‘RHONY’ the Bravo reality show is rumored to be heading toward a long pause after a very messy season 12?

All About the Tea is reporting that Bravo is in “crisis mode” after season 12 created a lot of issues. Fan account Bravo By Ben tweeted about the break in production, claiming that new episodes won’t be hitting Bravo in the spring like they usually do. Apparently, there will be no more filming in 2022 or the “foreseeable future.”

“Well, #RHOBH has been put on pause. According to numerous sources close to the cast and the Network, #Bravo has chosen to break BH because of the abrupt course and degree of depravity the show took this season… #BravoTV,” read the tweet.

The names at the top of the list when it comes to getting fired, according to rumors, are Rinna, Jenkins, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff. There’s also a question about Hilton’s return as a friend of the show. And, there are rumors that former cast members Brandi Glanville, Denise Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Teddi Mellencamp could be coming back, according to a tip submitted to gossip site Deux Moi.

It’s too early to tell who will be returning for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

“As mentioned weeks ago, Beverly Hills will take a break. But unlike NYC, this will be brief. It’s just a quick breather to let the smoke clear, so they can figure out what they want to do with the cast. No discussions at the moment,” the Deux Moi tipster shared.

“Most women will be back. The news of Brandi, Denise, LVP, Teddi back is all speculation. Last I heard, Rinna, Kathy, and Diana were gone, Crystal was going to step down. Unsure if that still stands, or if this breather will give some of these ladies a second chance.”

Because of this long pause, one person noted that they “highly doubt they know who is coming back yet.” But, if the fan comments on the video “RHOBH Put On Long Pause” from YouTuber Up and Adam! are any indication, it appears that the show nearly sunk itself in season 12.

“The absolute darkness of this season has almost sunk this franchise. Andy Cohen has spent so much time talking about this Lisa Rinna crap instead of seeking redemption for what he did and didn’t do to Garcelle speaks VOLUMES. Andy Cohen needs to be put on pause,” one fan wrote.

“I hope they don’t think just because they pause that the fans will forget the toxicity and bring back the same people,” added another.

Season 12 of RHOBH is now playing on Peacock.

