‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Nina Ali Announces Her Exit After 1 Season

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Nina Ali announced that she will not be returning to the Bravo show. Here’s why Nina says she is leaving after one season.

Nina Ali | Bravo/NBCUniversal

Nina Ali starred in season 1 of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

The debut season of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dubai premiered in June 2022. The original cast included Nina Ali, Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, and Sara Al Madani, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks appearing as a recurring guest.

Nina is a businesswoman and influencer. She was born in Lebanon and moved to Austin, Texas, when she was 4 years old. In 2010, she married Munaf Ali, CEO of the United Arab Emirates-based Phoenix Store, and moved to Dubai. The couple has three children: daughters Sophia and Nour and son Ayan.

The RHOD star runs an Instagram account focused on parenting and fashion called Lipstick Mommy. Nina Ali also owns a successful fruitcake company called Fruit Cake.

Nina Ali reveals she will not return to ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

On Jan. 30, Bravo star Nina Ali announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Dubai after one season.

“It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai,’ and to help @bravotv bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “I’m grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer.”

The reality star said she is focusing on new opportunities after her departure from the TV franchise. “2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way, including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures, so for now I’ll be moving my attention away from the show to allow myself the space to focus on new challenges. I wish my fellow Housewives all the best moving forward. I’ll be cheering you on!”

Friends and fans sent the Bravo star supportive messages after she announced her departure from the TV show

Nina Ali’s fans and loved ones left sweet messages in the comments section of the Bravo star’s Instagram post announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Her RHOD co-star, Caroline Brooks, wrote, “If I try to put into words how much I love and care about you it will take a lifetime. My Ninzzzzz [heart emoji].” Nina responded, “friends forever [heart hands emoji.”

Netflix’s Dubai Bling star Ebraheem Al Samadi commented, “You are the most elegant lady in the world and [you] always deserve the best [heart emoji] we love you and we stand by you forever.”

Many commented that they won’t watch the show without Nina as a cast member. “Nooooo! We need you on the show!!!!” wrote one fan, while another said, “#NoNinaNoInterest.”

Bravo TV responded with a single red heart emoji.