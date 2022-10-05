‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’: Meet the Season 3 ‘Friends’

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is introducing some new faces in season 3. After the exit of Mary Crosby and the firing of Jennie Nguyen from the main cast, new “friends” will be joining Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah. They are Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Katsanevas, and Angie Harrington — here’s what you need to know.

Danna Bui-Negrete gets caught up in the Jen Shah drama during ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3

Danna Bui-Negrete is a wife, mother, successful entrepreneur, and real estate agent who “goes way back” with Heather Gay, according to her Bravo bio. However, it looks like Jen Shah’s legal drama is what gets Danna some screen time in season 3.

The rest of her brief bio reveals that she “gets tangled in the group’s drama as she brings a rumor about Jen to light.”

As one of the top realtors in Salt Lake City, Danna makes a nice living selling expensive homes. It’s not clear what her net worth is. But, we do know that she loves posting family pics on Instagram that highlight her husband, Ernesto Negrete, and their four daughters.

Angie Katsanevas is a ‘friend’ of Jen Shah

Angie Katsanevas — aka Angie K. — joins the RHOSLC cast as a friend of Jen Shah this season, and fans will see her host Sharrieff Shah’s 51st birthday party at her home. She’s a wife, mother, and business-owner who is described as “ever loyal.” And her Bravo bio promises that “she always has her friends’ backs but will speak her mind when they cross her.”

She owns an extremely popular salon in Salt Lake City known as Lunatic Fringe — which actually has nine locations throughout Utah, Idaho, and Ohio. According to their website, Angie’s salons offer a “luxurious guest experience with multiple levels of talented stylists.”

Angie has been a hairdresser since she was 21. She opened her first location in 1999 with her husband, fellow hairdresser Shawn Trujillo. They have an 11-year-old daughter named Elektra, who is a really good equestrian with dreams of competing in the Olympics.

Angie K. actually tried out for RHOSLC back in 2019 when they were casting the first season, but she didn’t make the cut. She said in a now-deleted Instagram post that she “should have answered YES when they asked if there was drama in the salons.”

Angie Harrington will also be a ‘friend’ of the show in ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3

The third and final “friend” joining the show in season 3 is Angie Harrington, who is “no stranger to the RHOSLC social scene.” Her Instagram bio states that she is into fashion, and she describes herself as an “amateur ufologist.”

She is a wife and a mom of three sons who has lived in Salt Lake City for years. After a fallout with Lisa last year, Angie grows closer to Whitney and Heather in season 3 of RHOSLC.

When she shared her official photo after season 3 was announced, Angie wrote in the caption, “When people work tirelessly to keep you down come back stronger ?? Thank you @bravotv @shed_media @megbarrycasting and everyone who works endlessly to make #rhoslc happen ♥️.”

New episodes of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Wednesday nights on Bravo.

