‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’: Meredith Marks Age, Net Worth, Occupation

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks just started her third season on the Bravo reality series. The Chicago native was featured prominently in the first two seasons, as fans found out about her marriage troubles, her father’s memorial controversy, and her feud with co-star Lisa Barlow. But what about Meredith’s personal stats? What’s her age, net worth, and occupation? Here’s what we know.

‘RHOSLC’ star Meredith Marks has a master’s degree and a law degree

Meredith is a highly-educated entrepreneur who earned her law degree from Northwestern University and a Master’s degree from Kellogg Business School. She worked in real estate for several years, and also owned a health club. But ultimately became a jewelry designer after finding inspiration from the intricate details of her great-grandmother’s antique jewelry collection.

The future RHOSLC star got more education from the Gemological Institute of America and eventually opened a jewelry store in Park City, Utah. Immediately, the store was successful.

As a designer, Meredith won numerous awards. Including the JCK Editor’s Choice Award and FGI Rising Star Finalist in 2016. In 2017, she won the JCK Best of the Best JCK Jewelers Choice Award and was an FGI Rising Star Finalist.

Meredith Marks — age, net worth, and occupation

Meredith was born in Chicago on December 15, 1971, which currently makes her 50 years old. In addition to being a jewelry designer, the entrepreneur also has a fashion line that she launched in 2009. Over the past decade, her designs have been worn by numerous A-listers — including Rihanna, Courteney Cox, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Charlize Theron.

The RHOSLC star has a personal net worth of $1 million, but that’s just from her own business ventures. Meredith has been married to Seth Marks for more than 25 years, the chief merchandising officer for a company called Channel Control Merchants in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Per Women’s Health, he has a net worth of $5 million.

They have been married since 1996 and share three children together — Reid, Brooks, and Chloe. The couple came close to divorce, which was documented in the first two seasons of RHOSLC. But, they ultimately reconciled.

The ‘RHOSLC’ star celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary in August

Seth actually filed for divorce from Meredith in August 2019, but he dropped the petition just four months later. Then in 2020, Seth and Meredith briefly separated.

“Over the years, it just broke down. We moved many times. We kind of were uprooted—I was trying to start my company, he was running his business, we had the three kids,” Meredith told Us Weekly. “There was just no communication and hostility built, and built and built, and we just got so totally overwhelmed that we just were completely disconnected.”

In December 2020, they officially reconciled after regrouping, reconnecting, and deciding to start over. The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on August 24, 2022. She marked the occasion with an Instagram post that featured throwback pics from throughout their years together.

“Happy 26th anniversary to my soulmate. Every year with you always surpasses the last. I love you, the life we have created for ourselves, and our family beyond???,” she captioned the pics.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

