‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’: The Angie Harrington Drama

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans haven’t seen Angie Harrington since season 2 of the Bravo series. However, Angie makes her return to the franchise in RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 5, “On Thin Ice.” For those who might have forgotten, the drama between Angie and Lisa Barlow goes back to the season 2 episode “Friendship Roulette.” Here’s a recap of all the drama involving Angie.

Angie Harrington | Chris Haston/Bravo

Angie Harrington’s alleged claims about Lisa Barlow’s infidelity in season 3

We haven’t seen Angie so far in season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but she has come up in conversation. During their trip to Arizona, Whitney Rose reminded Heather Gay about what Angie allegedly said regarding Lisa.

“Angie told us Lisa sleeps with [name redacted], and you were there,” Whitney says to Heather in “Bad Weather Betrayal.” This also involved Lisa allegedly sleeping with someone for “court side Jazz tickets.” Heather insisted she didn’t hear Angie say any such thing and Lisa denied the claims.

Angie speaks out about Whitney Rose’s claims on ‘RHOSLC’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City guest star hasn’t said much about season 3 on social media, but she did take to Twitter to address the alleged rumors. “Not sure what I did to deserve that betrayal @whitneywildrose,” she tweeted when the Lisa accusations first came up in the latest season of the show. “That sucked #rhoslc.”

“I missed that F*ck$ng NUGGET too!” she said in another tweet the same night, referencing Heather’s reaction to Whitney’s allegations. Jen Shah replied to Angie’s tweet with: “We all missed that nugget.”

Angie appears in the RHOSLC episode “On Thin Ice.” Bravo fans will have to tune in at 9 p.m. ET to find out if she confronts Lisa about the drama or not.

The caterer drama from ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 2

Season 3 isn’t the first time Angie’s name has been brought up in conjuncture with drama. In season 2, Angie hosted a casino night that was originally supposed to be catered by Aubrey and Marco Niccoli. However, according to Angie, thanks to their working relationship, Lisa pulled some strings and had the caterers back out of doing her event.

After the episode aired, Aubrey took to Instagram to clarify what really happened. “The truth is… @angieharrington completely fabricated this story to create a storyline for herself,” she wrote in a since-deleted post.

“She has falsely accused @lisabarlow14 of sabotage. Accusing us of bad business, and it is absolutely disgusting, hurtful, and most importantly FALSE. We chose not to do Angie’s event ultimately as a business decision.” Aubrey Niccoli, Instagram

Aubrey denies taking a deposit from Angie or committing to doing her event. She also claimed Angie asked her to do the event for free since it was going to be featured on the Bravo series. Her post concluded:

“She also told me not to tell Lisa. It also is completely normal to get all of the information about an event before signing contracts and taking a deposit. That never happened. We kindly declined after a call we had with a Bravo producer named Dina. NOT talking to Lisa.” Aubrey Niccoli, Instagram

Keep up with the season 3 Angie drama. Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.