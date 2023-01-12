When Did ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Heather Gay’s Book ‘Bad Mormon’ Come Out?

Heather Gay hosts a cover reveal party for her book Bad Mormon in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 finale. The event, which wasn’t a book launch, left many fans wondering when Heather’s book came out and if it’s available for purchase. Here’s what we know about the Bad Mormon release date, plus where you can buy Heather’s book as seen in “Trials and Tribulations.”

Heather reveals the cover for ‘Bad Mormon’ in ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 finale

“Trials and Tribulations” focuses on the party Heather threw to reveal the cover of her book. The choir Heather formed earlier in season 3 also performed during the event.

Of course, Heather’s black eye comes up briefly in conversation, but how the black eye happened gets brushed under the rug. More than that, Lisa Barlow and some of the other housewives were a bit perplexed about the event, which wasn’t a book launch, but a cover reveal. Regardless, the night eventually became less about Heather’s book and more about the drama among the women this season.

Heather Gay’s book ‘Bad Mormon’ comes out on Feb. 7

Bad Mormon has yet to be available on bookstore shelves. The RHOSLC star’s memoir comes out on Feb. 7, 2023. According to the publisher Simon and Schuster, Heather’s 304-page book covers her departure from the Mormon Church and her “unforeseen success in business, television, and single motherhood.”

“With writing that is beautiful, sad, funny, and true, Heather recounts the difficult discovery of the darkness and damage that often exists behind a picture-perfect life while examining the nuanced relationship between duty to self and duty to God,” the description continues. “Exposing secrets she once held sacred, Bad Mormon is an unfiltered look at the religion that broke her heart.”

Where to buy ‘Bad Mormon’ by Heather Gay

Heather’s book isn’t out yet, but Bravo fans can pre-order Bad Mormon. Amazon has the book available in multiple formats, including hardcover and Kindle versions. Prices range from $14.99 to $29.99 on Amazon.

Bad Mormon can also be purchased through Barnes & Noble. The retailer has multiple formats of the book available as well, including hardcover, ebook, and audio CD versions. Pricing is the same as Amazon. Fans can also find Heather’s book at Books a Million, Bookshop, and Indie Bound.

Will there be another season of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’?

At publication, Bravo hasn’t confirmed another season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. However, that could change. There’s still the season 3 reunion for fans to consume. Andy Cohen could share news regarding a future season after the multi-part reunion special concludes.

Watch part 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion on Jan. 25, 2023.