‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Explains Her Attempted Suicide

In the Dec. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3, Jen Shah reveals details about being hospitalized after her attempted suicide. In “High Stakes and Friendship Breaks,” the Queen Bee of Salt Lake City opens up to Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow during their lunch in San Diego. Here’s what the RHOSLC star had to say.

Jen Shah | Heidi Gutman/Bravo

The Shah Exposed Instagram impacted Jen’s mental health

In season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Angie Harrington‘s husband, Chris, admitted he created a fake Instagram account to troll Lisa. For whatever reason, Chris titled the account meant to tarnish Lisa’s reputation “Shah Exposed.”

“In a very immature moment, as a 52-year-old man — please judge me later — but I created a fake account,” Chris tells Meredith Marks and her husband, Seth, in a previous episode. Angie and Lisa’s falling out occurred in season 2 of the Bravo series after Angie accused her of sabotaging the catering for her LGBTQ event. That feud continued in season 3 when Whitney Rose alleged Angie was involved in spreading rumors about Lisa being unfaithful to her husband, John, in exchange for Utah Jazz tickets and to benefit their brand, Vida tequila.

‘RHOSLC’ star details her attempted suicide

Jen’s legal case regarding her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme continued to unfold as season 3 was filming. That pressure impacted the real housewife in more ways than one, as she details in “High Stakes and Friendship Breaks.”

While the rest of the housewives go surfing, Heather, Lisa, and Jen participate in a more relaxing activity — lunch beachside. Except this lunch is anything but relaxing. It’s an opportunity for Heather and Lisa to confront Jen about her toxic behavior in their friendship. When that conversation escalates, Jen makes a shocking admission.

“I almost committed suicide,” she tells Lisa and Heather. “I tried to because your friend is heartless and decided to drag me and my entire family.” Later in the episode, Jen elaborates to cameras:

“I have always felt like I’m a pretty strong person. But when I found out about Shah Exposed, it came on a day when there was just a lot of negativity dealing with the trial. I got to the point that day where I was done. I locked myself in the bathroom and Coach was so scared he had to kick the door down because he didn’t know what I was going to do.” Jen Shah, ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

That day, Sharrieff took Jen to the hospital. She was admitted for two and a half days.

Jen Shah spoke about suicide on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ before

Jen, who initially plead not guilty but has since changed her plea, got real about the pressures of her trial in a conversation with her mom, Charlene, in the Oct. 5 episode of RHOSLC. “It’s been hard,” Jen said, revealing how the case impacted the entire Shah Squad, including her husband, Sharrieff, and her son, Omar.

“Sharrieff told me the other day that he walked into Omar’s room and Omar was crying,” Jen expained. “He’s like, ‘What’s wrong,’ and Omar said, ‘I just don’t want to be without my mom, Dad.'”

In a confessional, Jen said she “wouldn’t still be here on this Earth” if it weren’t for her family. Jen’s sentencing Is scheduled to take place on Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.