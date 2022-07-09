The Real Reason Ariana Grande Covered Her Pete Davidson Tattoo With a Mac Miller Reference

Ariana Grande got several tattoos while dating comedian Pete Davidson, and she covered one of them up with a Mac Miller reference. Here’s how the pop star honored her exes with ink, and why she covered up a tattoo she got for the comedian with a tribute to the rapper.

(L-R) Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, and Mac Miller | Kevin Mazur/WireImage; J. Emilio Flores/Corbis Entertainment via Getty Images

Ariana Grande got several tattoos while she was dating and engaged to Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got together in May 2018 after she appeared on Saturday Night Live. The pop star and her boyfriend of two years, rapper Mac Miller, had just broken up before she started dating the comedian. Davidson proposed to Grande in June 2018 after a whirlwind courtship, but they split in October of the same year.

The former couple got at least three matching tattoos during their relationship (per People). The singer and the comedian got the words “mille tendresse” inked on the backs of their necks, “reborn” on their thumbs, and “H2GKMO” on their hands, which stands for one of Grande’s favorite sayings, “honest to God knock me out.”

Ariana Grande covers up another Pete tattoo on her foot with 'Myron' the name of Mac Millers dog. I'm not crying, you're crying ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tRGHYGRujk — HOLLYWIRE (@HOLLYWIRE) December 3, 2018

Ariana Grande covered up one of her tattoos with a Mac Miller reference

Another tattoo Ariana Grande got while dating Pete Davidson was a tribute to his father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She had his badge number, 8418, inked across her foot.

Davidson and Grande broke up shortly after Mac Miller’s tragic death in September 2018. The SNL star said he “knew” his relationship with Grande was over following the rapper’s accidental overdose.

The “God Is a Woman” singer covered her Pete Davidson tattoos after the breakup. In behind-the-scenes footage for Grande’s “thank u, next” music video, she revealed she had covered up the 8418 tattoo on her foot (per Allure).

She covered the numbers with “Myron,” the name of Mac Miller’s dog. Grande took over caring for the dog following Miller’s death.

Grande also covered Pete’s name, which she had tattooed on her ring finger, with a black heart. She covered their matching “reborn” tattoos with a leaf design.

Soooooooo, Pete Davidson Just Got Two Ariana Grande Tattoos https://t.co/uIwxse1Ygy pic.twitter.com/9F6fE8xjXA — BuzzFeed Arts & Entertainment (@BuzzFeedEnt) June 2, 2018

Pete Davidson also covered at least one of his tattoos for the singer

Ariana Grande isn’t the only one who covered up body art from her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Besides their matching ink, the comedian got several more tattoos honoring his then-girlfriend. One was Grande’s Dangerous Woman era bunny mask, which Davidson got tattooed behind his left ear. He also put her initials on his thumb, near the “reborn” tattoo.

After the breakup, Davidson covered the bunny ears with a black heart.

He claimed he was getting several tattoos “burned off” to boost his acting career (per People). Davidson claimed he had to show up to set “three hours earlier” to cover all his tattoos for filming.

RELATED: Ariana Grande or Kim Kardashian West: Which of Pete Davidson’s Partners Has the Higher Net Worth?