Find out the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duchess of Sussex has decided not to join Prince Harry for his trip to the U.K. (it's probably not why you think).

Prince Harry is returning to the U.K. for a special ceremony but he will be without his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex will attend a service in London to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. However, it will reportedly be a brief solo trip for the prince and a royal expert claims the duchess isn’t going back to the U.K. for one specific reason and it’s not security concerns.

Here’s more on Harry’s trip and why Meghan won’t be there.

Why expert says Meghan won’t go back to England with Prince Harry

Meghan hasn’t been back in England since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022. After what looked like some tense moments with the royal family, there were rumblings about whether or not she would go back for King Charles’ coronation. She did not attend that event and the other times Harry has been back since, he’s been by himself.

Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family outside Westminster Abbey following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral | OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths told GB News: “Meghan is leaving him there alone. I just think he’s going to cast a really lonely portrait of a man without his friends around him, without his family and without senior members of the royal family. It’s a really important part of Harry’s soul, and the kind of thing he’d want his wife, maybe even his kids by his side for.”

Harry has said he doesn’t want to bring his family back to his home country without more security. But according to Griffiths, the real reason Meghan refuses to return to the U.K. is because she “knows she’ll get booed and get a bad reception.”

Griffiths added: “If she was to come to the U.K., it would be really difficult. It would bring up terrible memories of the past for her and awkward moments when she was in various churches and things.”

Meghan was booed the last time she was at the venue where the ceremony will be held

The ceremony for the Invictus Games Harry is attending will take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, which is the same venue Meghan and Harry were booed at after they attended a thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Following that service for the queen, Meghan smiled brightly as she and Harry exited the church. But when they began to walk down the steps, her face fell as she heard the reception from the crowd.

Many gathered outside the church booed the Sussexes as they made their way to a waiting car and that was before the pair’s Netflix docuseries and Harry’s tell-all book were released. So, it’s safe to assume that Meghan would have to listen to jeers again if she went back to England.

And as another commentator Kinsey Scofield pointed out, that’s not what the duchess wants insisting that “rejection is one of Meghan’s greatest insecurities. She does not want to be booed or humiliated on a global scale.”