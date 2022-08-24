The Real Reason Why The Weeknd Doesn’t Do Interviews

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, has become a musical sensation over the past decade. House of Balloons, the star’s premiere album, was released in March 2011.

The year 2011 marked a busy time for The Weeknd. Soon after his first album took off, he rolled out Thursday soon after. That December, the Canadian singer continued the trend and released Echoes of Silence. The Weeknd’s passion, talent, and ambition have been clear from the start, but despite his successes and large fan base, the hip-hop artist has always strayed away from the spotlight when it comes to giving interviews.

The Weeknd’s reputation when it comes to interviewing

The Weeknd finally agreed to do his very first on-camera interview. Watch his revealing conversation with Zane Lowe: https://t.co/l9wfylCbQn pic.twitter.com/che88XPlaq — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 26, 2016

As The Weeknd‘s fans and followers probably already know, the pop star is a bit hard to pin down when it comes to interviews. In 2016, years after making it big, his fans and followers finally got to enjoy The Weeknd’s first-ever on-camera interview. Sitting down with Zane Lowe, the star discussed Starboy and things like his sobriety.

Though it may seem a bit ironic, considering his career revolves around him being front and center, The Weeknd has always been open and honest about his decision and mindset.

The real reason why he doesn’t do interviews

Back in 2013, @theweeknd did his first EVER interview with Complex and it was clear he was destined for stardom.



He talked about changing modern R&B sound, working on 'Kiss Land' and Drake's 'Take Care,' and letting music speak for itself.



READ: https://t.co/zzFPE1l5dV pic.twitter.com/BKVL5hNoqu — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 16, 2019

The year 2013 marked when The Weeknd did his first interview ever. Sitting down with Complex, he opened up about his work and process. As the feature pointed out, The Weeknd has always been known for letting his music do the talking.

Until this point, the singer revealed that he stayed away from interviews simply because he felt he had nothing to say. However, he shared that seeing his musical inspirations and role models face the uneasy questioning process helped him with his decision. As The Weeknd explained, “Even Prince did interviews. Michael did interviews. And I can tell in the interviews they’re uncomfortable. Why are they doing this? Because they feel like they have to do it to be a complete artist. I felt like this was my time.”

Additionally, The Weeknd stated that he wanted to take on interviews at that point in time because it was the one thing he had yet to master. Though he doesn’t seem to love the process, his fans and followers love getting to learn more about him and his unique music.

The Weeknd is currently on tour

After Hours Tour 2022 pic.twitter.com/zDEuNfkmPC — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 3, 2021

This past January, The Weeknd blew away his fans and followers with his latest album, Dawn FM. With that being said, the popular singer’s tour, After Hours Till Dawn, kicked off this past July. From Philadelphia to Atlanta, fans and listeners of The Weeknd have been thrilled for the live opportunity.

The acting endeavors of The Weeknd

The Weeknd at the Music in Action Awards Ceremony | Leon Bennett/WireImage via Getty Images

Typically, The Weeknd‘s music has everyone talking, but some might be surprised to learn that he will be taking on the small-screen. The Weeknd not only helped create The Idol, but the singer will also be starring in it.

IMDb describes The Idol as “A self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.” The new HBO drama TV series has yet to release a premiere date, but there is definitely a lot to look forward to. Debby Ryan and Lily-Rose Depp are two other actors who The Weeknd will appear alongside in the upcoming television show. Though it may have been an unexpected move, it seems like a good fit for the ambitious celebrity.

RELATED: BLACKPINK’s Jennie is Starring Alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in HBO’s ‘The Idol’