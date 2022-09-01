ABC’s The Bachelorette wraps up its season with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in a couple of weeks, which means it’s time to look ahead to the next season of The Bachelor. Most of the time, the next Bachelor is chosen from the group of men who participated in the most recent season of The Bachelorette. However, that’s not a hard and fast rule.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel.]

Who do fans want to be the next Bachelor?

This season of The Bachelorette featured several men who seemed like potentially great choices. There are also plenty of men to choose from previous seasons. The Bachelor Reddit sub recently ran a poll on who voters would like to see as the next lead, and the choices included Aven Jones, Ethan Kang, Jason Alabaster, Logan Palmer, Nate Mitchell, and Zach Shallcross. Zach won with 452 votes, but Nate came in second with 188 votes. Logan received the least votes, hinting that fans weren’t pleased with his flip-flopping between Rachel and Gabby.

Reality Steve says Nate Mitchell won’t be the next Bachelor

Reality Steve recaps the latest Bachelor or Bachelorette news in his Daily Roundup podcast. In the Sept. 1 episode, he addressed the topic of the next Bachelor.

“I have some news in regard to the next Bachelor. Not who it is, but who it isn’t, and I feel confident in reporting that it’s not going to be Nate,” Reality Steve said. The reality TV spoiler also added that he did not believe him bringing the story to light about Nate two-timing two of his exes had anything to do with the decision.

Reality Steve continued, “What I am hearing is that he turned it down. They definitely wanted him, and he said he doesn’t want to do it.”

Reality Steve also tossed around the idea that Nate might have been trying to save face by saying he rejected the offer, and instead, producers never actually asked him, but Reality Steve said he has no idea if that’s true or not.

“All I was told was that Nate rejected the offer to be the next Bachelor,” the podcast host concluded.

Nate Mitchell apologized at the ‘Men Tell All’

Two of Nate’s ex-girlfriends came forward during this season of The Bachelorette. They said that Nate dated both of them simultaneously. Plus, one of the women he dated for over a year said that he never told her about his daughter. The Bachelorette star quickly fell out of fans’ top favorites once they heard this. However, Nate issued an apology during the “Men Tell All” episode.

“I went through a pretty traumatizing time when I went through a divorce and essentially the foundation that was built around my daughter — pretty much crumbled. And the one thing that I protect most on this earth is my daughter, like, I would never bring her into a situation that I feel is dangerous, a situation that I feel is unstable. And so it just made me put a wall up protecting my daughter from the instability of my dating life,” Nate explained.

Catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on Monday nights on ABC.

