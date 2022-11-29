Why Reality TV Star Who Had a Fling With Prince Harry Says She Doesn’t Expect Him to Mention Their Encounters in His Memoir

Once upon a time long before Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, he reportedly had a fling with a reality TV star. However, the Real Housewives star doesn’t think the duke is going to share what happened between them in his upcoming book for one reason.

Here’s what Catherine Ommanney says happened between her and the Duke of Sussex and why it likely won’t be in his memoir.

(L): Prince Harry host Rugby League World Cup | Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images, (R): Catherine Ommanney at the premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of D.C.’ | Paul Morigi / Contributor/Wireimage, Getty

What ‘Real Housewives’ star Ommanney says happened between her and Harry

The Sun reported that while working on his memoir, Prince Harry and his team reached out to some of his ex-girlfriends to see if they were willing to speak about intimate aspects of the royal’s life. While it’s unclear if his high-profile exes Chelsy Davy or Cressida Bonas were contacted, someone else who had romantic encounters with the duke has agreed to kiss and tell prior to the book’s release.

Ommanney of the Real Housewives of D.C., said that she and the prince met at a bar back in 2006. At the time she was separated from her first husband and Harry was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Davy. According to the reality TV star, she and the prince hung out at a nightclub in South Kensington before heading to Harry’s friend’s flat.

It was there that Ommanney said they had a great time together and even took a picture with each other in a bathtub (which has been making the rounds on Twitter) before Harry gave her the most “passionate kiss” she’s ever had.

“We went upstairs to the bathroom and started mucking about like teenagers, singing into toothbrushes like they were microphones,” Ommanney recalled. “We got into the bath with our clothes on and one of our friends took a photo on my phone … We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home … he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life. I was absolutely speechless.”

Everything we know about Catherine Ommanney and Prince Harry https://t.co/VmcvMLtyea — The Sun (@TheSun_NI) November 27, 2022

Ommanney says she doesn’t think the duke will discuss their fling in his book

Ommanney explained that they kept in contact and met up again after that night.

“We continued texting and I saw him again about a week later at a bar in Kensington,” she revealed. “We had another kiss and Harry was very complimentary, telling me how beautiful I was. We met a few more times, always in private bars.”

After a few more dates, things fizzled out and Harry changed his number.

However, Ommanney who is 13 years older than the duke, doesn’t think he’ll mention anything about their romance in his upcoming memoir saying: “I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it’s just not the done thing.”

“I think we both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for me,” Ommanney admitted, adding, “If he wasn’t a royal and was maybe 10 years older, he would be my perfect man.”

What will be covered in Prince Harry’s memoir

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE — Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022

We don’t know how much of Harry’s past relationships or romantic encounters will be covered in his memoir but we do know that some painful memories will be discussed.

According to a release about SPARE from the publisher Penguin Random House, readers will be brought back to the day of Princess Diana’s funeral when both he and William walked behind their mom’s coffin.

“It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on,” the release said. “For Harry, this is that story at last.”