A red gown with a plunging neckline was Kate Middleton's choice for one of her first royal engagements as a newlywed in 2011.

Kate Middleton was a newlywed when she appeared alongside her husband, Prince William, at a 2011 gala dinner. She wore a sexy red gown with a plunging neckline that caused a sensation. However, she never donned it again after that event. Why haven’t royal fans seen the Princess of Wales in that outfit again?

Kate Middleton wore a red gown with a plunging neckline in 2011

In October 2011, Kate Middleton appeared with Prince Wiliam at the “100 Women in Hedge Funds” gala dinner on October 13, 2011, supporting a child bereavement charity. The event took place at St. James’ Palace, reported Express.

Kate’s gown was a vivid red color. The Sarai dress featured flared sleeves and a tie that accentuated her waist. The garment is made from a silk jersey with chiffon sleeves.

The gown was unusual for royal family fashion because of its plunging neckline and form-fitting bodice. However, the dress style was considered modest according to fashion standards.

Kate has never re-worn the gown again, as she has done many times with other dresses. This is likely because, as Princess of Wales, her royal persona means she must adhere to royal dress standards.

However, she continues to favor red and has worn the hue dozens of times throughout her marriage to Prince William. Most notably, she wore red to a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2016, at the St. David’s Day Parade in 2013, a community carol service in December 2021 in London, and of course, when she introduced Prince Louis to the world in 2018.

The red gown’s designer was reportedly one of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s friends

Beulah London is an upscale label started by one of Kate and William’s friends, Natasha Rufus Issacs, along with Lavinia Brennan. Issacs’ father, Simon Rufus Isaacs, is a lifelong friend of Prince Charles and, as a result, was close with Prince William and Prince Harry.

The fashion company is very involved in many charitable organizations. This is likely one of the reasons Kate wore their brand.

Kate is methodical in what she wears publicly. By wearing Beulah London, she brought awareness to a company trying to help women in need in India.

The Evening Standard reported that Issacs and Brennan wanted to create a company to help employ women in India. Many of their employees were involved in human trafficking, and by teaching them basic sewing skills, the company allowed many women to earn a safe and steady wage.

“We knew then that we had to build something that would give rescued women the opportunity to be involved in something worthwhile, in something that engaged their minds and talents, in something they could contribute to without restriction and with no shame,” they shared of the brand.

Kate Middleton’s mother-in-law Princess Diana also broke royal fashion rules

In 1981 Kate’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, attended her first formal event alongside her fiance then-Prince Charles. She was just 19 years old.

She wore a dress designed by David Emmanuel. He and his then-wife Elizabeth owned a dress shop in London, and her formalwear choice rocked the royal family.

Per Today, Emmanuel said Diana asked for a gown for her first event as a soon-to-be royal. The charity recital at Goldsmiths’ Hall in London was two months before her July 1981 wedding.

However, for as much a splash as Diana made in the press, privately, she didn’t feel as confident. Charles disapproved of the color, saying black should only be worn at funerals.

The press pounced on Diana’s choice of gown. They claimed it was too low cut, exposed too much of her skin, and was inappropriate for a royal.

