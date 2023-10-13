Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed back in 2018, and he proposed to her with a stunning diamond ring in 2017. However, these days, Meghan isn't wearing her ring all that much -- but there might be a perfectly good explanation.

Meghan Markle seems to always be in the headlines. The Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry back in 2018, and ever since, she’s been one of the most talked-about women in the world. When Harry and Meghan wed, she received a stunning engagement ring worth a whopping $270,000. However, the duchess has been in the headlines this year for making several appearances without the ring. While some tabloids have labeled it marriage problems, there is actually another more-likely reason why Meghan chooses to step out without the signature piece of jewelry.

Meghan Markle might not wear her engagement ring for safety reasons

Earlier this year, rumors started to swirl about alleged marital problems between Harry and Meghan because Meghan had stopped wearing her engagement ring. And when Meghan and Harry hosted an event for World Mental Health Day in New York City on October 10, Meghan was once again spotted without her ring. However, the duchess has continued to wear her wedding ring, which essentially suggests that her reason for keeping it at home has nothing to do with her commitment to Harry.

Rather, it’s possible that it’s for safety reasons. Meghan’s ring is worth nearly $300,000, and given that she is such a high-profile face, a thief could easily take interest in stealing the ring. While Meghan and Harry always have security, it’s hard to forget that situations like this certainly can happen — reality star Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris back in 2016 after advertising her location and her jewels on Instagram. With Meghan’s ring not only having a high cost but also being associated with the royal family, it could just be a safety measure that she has started going out without it.

Celebrities often don’t wear their real engagement rings in public

Interestingly enough, it’s no so uncommon for celebrities to step out on the town without their real rings on. That’s because these super-wealthy people often have rings worth anywhere from $100,000 to more than $1 million, meaning they would be massive targets for robberies if they stepped out with all of that expensive bling on.

It’s a fairly common practice for celebrities to keep the rock at home, and they often only wear truly expensive jewels to major events, such as red carpet shows. In Meghan’s case, going to a basketball game or doing philanthropic work doesn’t necessarily constitute wearing such an expensive piece of jewelry. The duchess has always kept a wedding ring on her finger, suggesting that the rumors about marriage troubles are almost certainly false. Meghan has inherited a number of precious jewels from the royal family, and she almost never wears them except to royal events. The other royals do the same, and while Kate Middleton often has her ring on, we almost always see professional photos of the princess attending royal events, so it makes sense that she wears hers more often.